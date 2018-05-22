MARBLE FALLS — Age does not matter.
Despite being the lone freshman on a team with three players who helped Salado reach state last season, Maddy Bourland tied for the Lady Eagles’ lowest score, shooting an 88-84—172 to cap off her first trip to the University Interscholastic League Class 4A State Tournament.
The showing helped Salado place sixth overall after shaving 25 strokes off its opening-round score to finish with a 365-340—705, and after the outing, Bourland admitted she is not concerned with her age.
She cares about the future.
“The rest of my career will definitely be easier,” Bourland said. “Now, I know what to expect at the highest level, so everything from here on will be far less stressful, because I know exactly what I’m getting into.”
But Bourland is not the only young player emerging from the experience with a new outlook.
Lampasas freshman LeeAnn Parker placed in a three-way tie for 21st individually after delivering a debut score at state of 89-82—171.
While Parker competed alone, Bourland’s performance was complemented by teammate Jamie Rich, who capped off her career with a 92-80—172. Avery Hyer (88-90—178) and Taylor Rich (97-86—183) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ scores, and although her outing did not contribute to the team score, Salado sophomore Averie Piatt shaved two strokes off her opening-round score to finish with a 103-101—204.
With all but Jamie Rich eligible to return next season, Salado head coach Scott Ringo is confident the closing round, which tied for the field’s fourth lowest score and the program’s season-low, will resonate.
“If we play both rounds like we did today,” he said, “we’re right at medal contention.
“We’ve played ourselves into a spot where the girls understand we can compete with these teams.”
Andrews won its eighth consecutive state title by 31 strokes, posting a 317-327—644 to beat Frisco Lebanon Trail (342-333—675).
Abilene Wylie was third, shooting a 338-340—678.
Bohyun Park, of Carrollton Ranchview, captured the individual championship with a 67-70—137. Lebanon Trail’s Madison Phung (74-76—150) was second, and Wylie’s Maddi Olson (72-81—153) finished in a third-place tie with Andrews’ Rachel Huffman (73-80—153).
While Parker and Bourland helped prove age does not matter, Gatesville junior Kaylan Summers, who won the District 17-4A individual title, showed experience is advantageous after shooting an 88-81—171 to finish among the top 23 in the state.
Regardless, nothing prepared her for what she would encounter during the two-day competition at Horseshoe Bay’s Slick Rock Golf Course.
“During the opening round,” Summers said, “I was stressing out. Mentally, it was very tough, because I was worrying just like any person would do in their first trip to state.
“But the more I thought about it, the more I realized there is nothing after this, so I went out and had fun, and the score followed.”
As a team, the Hornets placed 10th with a 392-394—786 in their first trip to state since 2013.
Gatesville sophomore McKenna McLaughlin (96-103—199), junior teammate Irene Mak (102-99—201) and Atira Crouch (106-109—215) completed the Hornets’ score. Tatum Basham, a sophomore, shot a 117-118—235 for Gatesville.
Although the Hornets did not return home with a medal, they earned something equally valuable — experience.
“Now that we’ve been here,” Summers said, “this is nothing new to us, but this trip has been awesome.
“This is state, and it’s not something everybody gets to go to, so I think next year is going to be a good year for us.”
CLASS 4A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
TEAM LEADERS
1. Andrews 644
2. Frisco Lebanon Trail 675
3. Abilene Wylie 678
6. Salado 705
10. Gatesville 786
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Park, Carrollton Ranchview 137
2. Phung, Lebanon Trail 150
T3. Olson, Abilene Wylie 153
T3. Huffman, Andrews 153
T21. Summers, Gatesville 171
T21. Parker, Lampasas 171
T24. Bourland, Salado 172
T24. J.Rich, Salado 172
33. Hyer, Salado 178
T36. T.Rich, Salado 183
