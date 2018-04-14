LORENA — The Gatesville Hornets have achieved a team goal of 20 victories on the season, however Friday’s game wasn’t one of those.
Gatesville struggled at the plate all night and could only muster four hits in seven innings in a 9-0 loss to No. 24 Lorena on Friday.
Lorena was able to set the tone early on in the first inning, scoring four runs.
The Lady Leopards finished the game with eight hits and swept their District 17-4A series with Gatesville.
“Lorena is a tough opponent,” Gatesville coach Jamie Villarial said. “They made it to the regionals last season and their starting pitcher (Rachel Williams) was the Super Centex Player of the Year last season.
“I’m proud of my girls and how they fought until the end and never gave up.”
Amiah Lamar was able to reach base for the Hornets after Lorena committed an error trying to field her hit toward shortstop during the first inning. Lamar was able to steal second and third bases on back-to-back wild pitches. However, she was left stranded on third when Macy Mathews flew out to change the side.
The Hornets finally managed their first hit in the third inning, when Lamar connected for a single.
Lamar was clutch the entire game, as she made six catches from her center field position; one of which was a sensational diving catch on a ball hit short in her direction.
“You know if your middle of the field is strong, your catcher, shortstop, second baseman, and center fielder are strong, then you’re going to be all right.” said Villarrial “Last season Amiah hurt her knee and wasn’t able to play, but she has came back strong for us this season and had a great senior season and we’re glad she’s back.”
The Hornets defense played extremely well in the last four innings, holding Lorena to no earned runs.
During the sixth inning, with one out, Gatesville left fielder Kendall Villagrana chased a pop fly into foul territory and made the catch. The Hornets were able to catch a Leopard base runner in a rundown between second and third and made the double play tag at third base to end the inning.
The Leopards bats might have cooled off late in the game, but their star pitcher Williams kept heating up. During one stretch, she struck out out five Hornets in a row and finished the game with nine.
Gatesville (20-11-1, 6-5) is currently sitting in fourth place in 17-4A, however they hold a tiebreaker over China Spring. And if Hillsboro finishes undefeated, the Hornets will take third place in district. In the event that Hillsboro loses one more game, then Gatesville will reach the playoffs as the fourth-place team.
The Hornets have a bye on Tuesday and finish district play on April 20 at home against 17-4A leader and fifth-ranked Robinson.
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
District 8-6A
- Waco Midway 11, San Angelo Central 4
- Shoemaker 0, Belton 0, susp., 4th inning
- Copperas Cove 9, Harker Heights 2, susp., 4th inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 10, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
- Salado 6, Liberty Hill 0
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 8-6A
- Belton 12, San Angelo Central, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 4, susp., 2nd inning
- Waco Midway 12, Shoemaker 0, susp.. 3rd inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 9, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
