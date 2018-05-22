MARBLE FALLS — Scott Ringo’s expectations are contained.
After shooting a combined 365 to open the first day of the University Interscholastic League State Golf Tournament, Salado is situated seventh in the Class 4A standings.
Like every team in the field, the Lady Eagles intended to capture a medal during their second consecutive appearance at state, but with 23 strokes separating them from their goal, Salado’s head coach understands the odds are not in his team’s favor.
“That’s a lot to make up,” Ringo said, “and we can’t expect them to come back to us. For us to make up five strokes per person and have those other teams stay the same is a pretty tough scenario.”
Although his expectations are tempered, Ringo’s confidence in his players is high.
“We definitely have the opportunity to improve greatly,” he said, “because the scores we shot today will allow us to do that.
“But we are going to need some help.”
Led by junior Avery Hyer and freshman Maddy Bourland, who each delivered identical opening-round scores of 88, all four of Salado’s players broke 100 as Jamie Rich, a senior, and sophomore Taylor Rich rounded out the team total with a 92 and 97, respectively. Averie Piatt, a sophomore, shot a 103, but her score did not count toward the team total.
Going into tomorrow’s final round at Horseshoe Bay’s Slick Rock Golf Course, Hyer hopes to continue the momentum she built throughout Monday.
“Early on,” she said, “I found my stride, and then I started feeling really confident about halfway through, and it just kept going.”
Seven-time defending champion Andrews is poised emerge with another state title after shooting a 317 in the opening round — 21 strokes ahead of second-place Abilene Wylie (338). Frisco Lebanon Trail is in third place entering today after recording a 342.
While it will be difficult earn a medal, the Lady Eagles can easily move up the leaderboard as three teams sit within seven strokes.
Seminole is fourth after posting a 357 with Fredericksburg and Liberty Hill tied for fifth place at 358.
Ringo hopes his players have a different motivation, though.
“I’m just telling the girls to go out and have fun,” he said, “because at this point, what else could go wrong?
“They can either go out, have fun and play a little golf and move up or they can end the year on a sour note. It’s whatever they prefer.”
Gatesville will also be looking to climb the standings today after finishing Monday in 10th place with a 392, but with a young team comprised entirely of potential returners, Hornets head coach Guy Dean is aiming to accomplish something else as the program completes its first state appearance since 2013.
“This is just a step,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get back next year, so this is a way of setting the bar. Whatever we do this year is going to give us something to shoot for next year.”
Kaylan Summers, a junior, and sophomore McKenna McLaughlin had rounds of 88 and 96, respectively, to lead Gatesville, while junior teammates Irene Mak (102) and Atira Crouch (106) followed, and sophomore Tatum Basham rounded out the Hornets’ showing with a 117.
Contrasting with Salado’s team consisting of three players with experience at state, nobody on Gatesville’s roster played at state prior to Monday.
Based on personal experience, however, Hyer knows each round on the stage gets easier.
“Just having been here before,” she said, “we knew what to expect, and it’s a lot easier to come back then to do it all for the first time. Once you are not new to it anymore, it definitely helps a lot.”
LAMPASAS’ PARKER TIED FOR 28TH
In her state debut, Lampasas freshman LeeAnn Parker shot an opening-round score of 89 to place her in a four-way tie for 28th individually.
Parker was one of 23 golfers to post a score in the 80s during the first round.
Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park sits atop the leaderboard after recording a 67. Abilene Wylie’s Maddie Olson, who shot a 72, and Andrews’ Rachel Huffman and Lebanon Trail’s Madison Phung, who had rounds of 73 and 74, respectively, follow her.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
TEAM LEADERS
1. Andrews 317
2. Abilene Wylie 328
3. Frisco Lebanon Trail 342
7. Salado 365
10. Gatesville 392
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Park, Carrollton Ranchview 67
2. Olson, Abilene Wylie 72
3. Huffman, Andrews 73
T24. Bourland, Salado 88
T24. Hyer, Salado 88
T24. Summers, Gatesville 88
T28. Parker, Lampasas 89
T36. J.Rich, Salado 92
T42. McLaughlin, Gatesville 96
T47. T.Rich, Salado 97
