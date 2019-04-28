Salado’s Hunter Haas and Jaci McGregor highlighted a big weekend for area Class 4A schools at their respective regional championships.
Every school — Salado, Lampasas and Gatesville — produced a regional champion and will be represented at next month’s state meet at the University of Texas in Austin.
Haas and McGregor swept all of the long-distance events at the Region IV-4A Meet at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
McGregor won the 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 21.33 seconds to beat Boerne’s Emma Stauber (11:24.17).
McGregor also won the 1,600 in 5:15.77, ahead of Wimberley’s Ashlyn Royal (5:19.58).
Haas won a tight battle for the boys 3,200 title that was decided by just more than a half-second. Haas finished in 9:55.29 to beat Fredericksburg’s Andrew Kendrick.
Haas’ 1,600 win was nearly as close. He finished in 4:36.13 to beat Wimberley’s Griffin Neal (4:36.89).
Reigning state 300 hurdles silver medalist Cameron Everts of Lampasas will also have a busy card in Austin.
Everts, a junior, won the regional 300 hurdles crown and also ran on the Badgers’ winning 1,600 relay and runner-up 800 relay.
The Badgers led a 27-4A sweep of state qualifiers in the 1,600 relay. Their time was 3:23.47. Liberty Hill was second in 3:24.56.
Dylan Alpha, Thomas Cavalieri, Brady Carroll and Everts clocked a 1:30.11 in the 800 and finished second to Stafford (1:29.56).
Stafford wound up winning the regional boys title with 86 points. Lampasas (53) was second.
Everts’ winning time was 38.82 in the 300 hurdles. Teammate Ace Whitehead finished third, missing a top-two state qualifying finish by eighth-hundredths of a second, but learned Sunday his 39.64 time earned him a wildcard spot in the state meet.
Gatesville junior pole vaulter Jordan Morse earned a return trip to state by winning the Region II-4A title at Sam Houston State.
She finished at 11 feet, 6 inches. Livingston’s Montana Piper was second (11-0).
Morse was fourth last year at state.
Seniors Sage Carson and Kyle Stifflemire will also represent Gatesville in Austin.
Carson placed second in the discus, losing by just 3 inches to Alvarado freshman Jacey Power (111-0). Gatesville’s Kaylee Jaynes placed ninth.
Carson finished fourth in the shot put.
Stifflemire and Jasper’s Bryce Barbay were way in front of the pole vault field. They both finished at 15-3, but Barbay needed fewer attempts and won the regional title. Nobody else in the field topped 12 feet.
Stifflemire was fifth in the discus.
Gatesville junior Katrina Thoms was third in the 1,600, and fourth in the 800. Her freshman sister, Tasha, was seventh in the 800.
The Hornets girls finished sixth in the team standings with 38 points.
Also scoring for Gatesville were Alayna Washington (fifth, 400) and Sarah Brock (fourth, high jump).
Gatesville’s Tyler Lewis was 11th in the boys long jump.
