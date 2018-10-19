GATESVILLE — The Gatesville volleyball team swept Waco Connally 25-9, 25-12, 25-4 on Friday.
Gatesville had already clinched its 16th consecutive playoff appearance prior to the game. The Hornets will finish fourth in 18-4A.
Coach Rickey Phillips was proud of his girls after the game.
“We came here tonight, and we played the way we should have. We played like a team that’s headed to the playoffs.”
Phillips did not beat around the bush and act like his team doesn’t think about the playoff streak, because the Hornets do.
“Every year that we start this, our kids are aware of that streak, and nobody ever wants to be the guys that let it stop,” he said.
Gatesville took control in the first set and never looked back. Constant offensive pressure by the Hornets limited Connally’s ability to score. Connally scored consecutive points only four times in the three sets, while Gatesville put together several point streaks. The most consecutive points the Hornets scored was 11, a feat they accomplished twice in the third set.
Gatesville’s hitters were formidable. Maci Matthews led the way with 10 kills and Sydney Mundkowsky added eight. Other Hornets to record kills were Sage Carson and Marlee Ward with two apiece, while Jill Truss and Kourtnee Matthews each added one.
The Hornets were also masterful on the serve. Gatesville attacked the middle of Connally’s team and recorded multiple aces. Carson led the Hornets with nine. Mundkowsky had three, and Truss added one.
“The best thing was ... our focus, our focus on almost every ball for three sets,” Phillips said. “That focus was a focus for us going in.”
Gatesville (22-17, 4-5) still has one more district game at Robinson on Tuesday before heading into the playoffs. However, even with the playoffs clinched, the focus and preparation for Robinson is still the same.
“It’s still a big game for us ... we’re not looking ahead to the postseason, but we want to be playing well as we enter the playoffs,” Phillips said.
Gatesville will play Midlothian Heritage in the first round of the playoffs. The time, date and location for that matchup are to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.