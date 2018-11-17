Cade Scallin scored 10 points, Eli Pittman and Sammy Brown each added nine, and the Salado boys outscored Gatesville 24-14 in the fourth quarter for a 48-43 victory on Friday.
It was the first win of the season for the Eagles, who rebounded from a 72-49 loss at Lorena in Tuesday's season opener.
The Salado comeback marred a dazzling debut for Gatesville's Tyler Lewis, who scored 27 points, 18 of them in the second half.
The Hornets (0-1) were hampered by a miserable performance at the foul line, where they went 11 of 26.
At 18-for-31, the Eagles weren't much better, but they had 17 attempts in the final period and converted 12 of them.
Six of Gatesville's 13 baskets were 3-pointers, and Lewis made three of them.
SHOEMAKER 63, MANSFIELD 53: At Justin, Houston signee J'Wan Roberts scored 19 points, and Jalen Childs added 15 in the Grey Wolves' victory in the Northwest Classic.
Shoemaker (5-0) also beat Crowley 51-31 on Friday and will face seventh-ranked South Grand Prairie this morning at 9 a.m.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 52, Manor 48
- Killeen 92, Austin Eastside Memorial 53
- No. 9 Pflugerville Connally 59, Copperas Cove 52
- Salado 48, Gatesville 43
Justin Northwest Classic
- Shoemaker 63, Mansfield 53
- Shoemaker 51, Crowley 31
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Belton 46, Georgetown East View 41
Austin Crockett tournament
- Lampasas 62, Austin St. Michael’s 46
- Lampasas 61, Cedar Creek 24
Marble Falls tournament
- Copperas Cove 66, Schertz Clemens 55
San Marcos tournament
- Laredo United 68, Harker Heights 64
