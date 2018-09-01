GATESVILLE — On a blistering opening night at McKamie Stadium, Midlothian Heritage was able outlast the Gatesville Hornets in a hard-hitting affair and come away with a 21-6 victory on the road.
The Jaguars lined up for a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and by the opening drive they put together a touchdown that was expected to be a given; however, the Gatesville defense had other plans.
The Hornets swarmed into the Heritage backfield and stuffed the Jaguars, forcing a turnover on downs with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
Gatesville proceeded to put together a 70-yard drive that used 7:30 minutes of clock.
Facing a fourth-and-4, Zach Muller faked a quick kick and burst through the Heritage defensive line for 6 yards and a first down, but the drive stalled.
The Heritage offense wasted no time putting together a scoring drive.
The Jaguars quarterback Landon Ledbetter took the snap and found his No. 1 receiver, Langston Anderson, for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hornets turned the ball over on their next possession, as Zach Muller fumbled after taking a hard hit after hauling in a pass.
The Hornets’ red zone defense imposed its dominance once more and Tyler Lewis was able to get an interception in the corner of the end zone.
The Hornets rotated five different players at the quarterback position, which didn’t allow the Heritage defense to establish rhythm.
The Jaguars attempted an onside kick to open the second half, but Gatesville was able maintain possession.
Heritage forced a Gatesville punt, then extended its lead to 14-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brody Gleeson.
Langston Anderson showed off his breakaway speed on a 47-yard touchdown run that put Heritage up 21-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Mike Davis took a direct snap into the end zone for the Hornets’ only touchdown with 1:08 left in the game. The PAT was no good.
Gatesville will head to Robinson Friday for a showdown with the Rockets, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.