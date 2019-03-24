Connor Cook feels validated.
After five pounds separated the Salado senior from a state berth last year, Cook was focused on earning a spot. He dedicated himself to capping off his high school career with an appearance at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
On Saturday, he accomplished the goal, emerging from the meet with a fourth-place showing in the Division II 198-pound weight class.
Following the performance, Cook admitted the accomplishment was meaningful.
“It just feels like all the work I’ve done is worth it at this point,” he said. “After spending hours and hours lifting, I finally have something to show for it. “
Along with a medal for placing among the top five, Cook captured a personal record.
In the meet’s opening lift, Cook exceeded his previous benchmark in the squat by 20 pounds, hoisting 620 pounds, and instantly, he understood he could compete with the state’s best.
“I was just thinking that today could be a really good day,” Cook said. “I thought I could actually place a lot better than I originally thought.”
He went on to match a personal record in the bench press with a 360-pound lift before finishing the meet with a 530-pound deadlift en route to a 1,510-pound total.
Daniel Gonzalez, of Kingsville King, easily won the meet by 115 pounds with a 1,710-pound total.
While seeing Cook complete his career at state was exciting for Salado head coach Alan Haire, the journey was more satisfying.
“In junior high,” Haire said, “he never played football. He didn’t play his freshman year, but he came out in his sophomore year and he metamorphosed into a great athlete.
“He made himself that, and he developed himself into that. … He’s just a good kid that you pull for.”
And he was one of 10 area athletes to compete at state.
Gatesville’s Jim Hitchcock finished fifth in the Division II 275-pound division with a 1,660-pound total (675 squat, 385 bench press, 600 deadlift), while teammate Kyle Strimiska was ninth in the super heavyweight division, totaling 1,510 pounds (600 squat, 410 bench press, 490 deadlift).
Lampasas also qualified a pair of lifters for the state meet after winning the regional championship as team.
Preston Fox (330 squat, 235 bench press, 350 deadlift; 915 total) and Jack Jerome (490 squat, 315 bench press, 440 deadlift; 1,245 total) placed 10th in the 123-pound and 165-pound weight classes, respectively.
In the Division I meet, Ellison narrowly missed medaling in two weight classes as Treston Hudnall and Yakariel Young each placed sixth. Hudnall (460 squat, 365 bench press, 450 deadlift; 1,275 total) was 25 pounds shy of placing in the 148-pound division, while Young (555 squat, 315 bench press, 565 deadlift; 1,435 total) missed a medal in the 165-pound weight class by a mere five pounds.
While it was a great accomplishment, Ellison head coach Adrian Miller admits there were bittersweet feelings for the pair of seniors.
“The kids were struggling with some things about how close they were to medaling,” he said, “but you can play the ‘What if’ game all day long, especially in sports, but the biggest thing is they gave it everything they had and left it all out on the platform.
“They have to be happy about that, but obviously, there was some heartbreak about being so close.”
Additionally, Belton’s Devyn Raper placed 10th in the 181-pound division with a 1,350-pound total (500 squat, 310 bench press, 540 deadlift), and teammate Sidney Sherwood was 15th in the 275-pound weight class. He totaled 1,575 pounds (675 squat, 465 bench press, 435 deadlift).
Copperas Cove’s Aaron Shanahan rounded out the area’s competitors, placing 19th in the superheavyweight division (635 squat, 365 bench press, 615 deadlift; 1,615 total).
Regardless of final placings, Cook believes simply reaching state is an achievement.
“The whole experience is something I’ll never forget,” he said. “Coming all the way to Abilene, lifting in a room full of really strong guys is just awesome.
“Even though I didn’t win, it was just an incredible experience.”
