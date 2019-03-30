MEXIA — The Hornets just couldn’t find an answer.
Gatesville fell 8-1 to Palestine in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night.
The Wildcats were state finalist last season and came into the match undefeated in District 18-4A play versus the 17-4A Hornets.
With 19 returners from last season’s playoff team, Palestine controlled the game from the beginning.
Palestine capitalized on every possible opportunity it could get to score on Gatesville goalkeeper Ethan Fayas.
Despite a total of 16 stops from Fayas on the night, the Wildcats kept finding the smallest openings to get the ball past the Hornets defenders and goalkeeper.
Every adjustment Gatesville made Palestine found an answer for as they added five goals in the second half to secure the bi-district win.
After the Wildcats put all their reserves in, the Hornets celebrated as Jeffrey Tesar shot the ball past Palestine’s Christian Hutchinson to avoid getting shut out.
Fayas kept the Wildcats from getting the ball into the net five times in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Palestine continued to fight their way into the penalty box, but Joseph Nolte and Alex Leon continued to push the Wildcats back with headers that sent the ball away from the net.
In the 12th minute, Palestine midfielder Jonathan Sanchez finally worked his way around the Hornets and sent the ball into the bottom right corner of the net past a diving Fayas.
Fayas totaled 10 saves in the first half, but Wildcats Jose Sanchez and Easton Musil also scored to give Palestine a 3-0 lead at the break.
The Hornets concluded the season with an overall record of 11-10.
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Belton 1, Rockwall-Heath 0
Class 4A bi-district
- Palestine 8, Gatesville 1
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall-Heath 6, Ellison 0
Class 4A bi-district
- Boerne 9, Lampasas 0
- Gatesville 4, Madisonville 0
