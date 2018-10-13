GATESVILLE — Brownwood beat Gatesville 34-14 on Friday at McKamie Stadium for the Lions’ fourth straight victory.
This was the opening game in 5-4A, Div. I play.
Gatesville came into the game on the heels of a 59-23 loss to Glen Rose last week.
Gatesville got on the scoreboard first after an opening three-and-out series by the Lions. A bad snap on the punt set up the Fighting Hornets at the Lions 26-yard line.
The Hornets capitalized three plays later with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jalun Taylor. The extra point made it 7-0 Gatesville with 8:35 remaining in the opening quarter.
Brownwood took over after that and never looked back. Lion quarterback Tommy Bowden scored two rushing touchdowns and added a passing touchdown in the 27-point streak. His rushing touchdowns were from 57 and 4 yards, respectively. Bowden’s passing touchdown was a 15-yard pass to Zach Strong.
Gatesville controlled the ball for most of the third quarter and got back on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run by Zach Mueller. The extra point made the score 27-14 Brownwood. The touchdown capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive set up by an interception by Mueller.
After the touchdown, the Lions went right back to the ground game, pounding out 51 yards rushing before Bowden’s second passing touchdown of the game, a 25-yard strike to Strong. The extra point brought the score to 34-14. Brownwood kept Gatesville off the board the rest of the game.
The Brownwood offense amassed more than 300 yards of offense.
Offensively for the Hornets, Preston Preciado was 16-of-21 for 152 yards and one touchdown. Seth Trotter was 7-of-11 for 53 yards. Zach Mueller scored two touchdowns.
Tyler Lewis added 10 receptions for 83 yards.
Gatesville (2-5, 0-1) continues 5-4A, Div. I play Friday at China Spring at 7 p.m.
