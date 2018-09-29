GATESVILLE — Gatesville fell to 1-2 in District 18-4A as China Spring earned a five-set victory Saturday afternoon.
The 17-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9 loss was just the Hornets’ fifth defeat at home this season, but it was the second to start district competition.
The afternoon began in Gatesville’s favor as junior outside hitter Sydney Mundkowsky led Hornets’ offense with four kills, four blocks and an ace in the opening set, and senior teammate Sage Carson’s four assists helped the Hornets clinch the win.
Momentum quickly changed, though, as China Spring’s Raelynn Faulkner kept finding gaps in the Hornets’ defense for four kills to help even the match 1-1.
Gatesville (19-14) came back in the third set behind sophomore Kourtnee Mathews, who set up Mundkowsky for eight kills, and Mundkowsky’s ace secured the set.
China Spring started the fourth set with a 13-7 lead before Gatesville called timeout, and the Hornets came back with kills from Mundkowsky and Maci Matthews. Gatesville came within a point of the Lady Cougars, but a kill from Faulkner sent the match into a fifth set.
China Spring started the tiebreaker with a 5-1 run, but Gatesville tied the score 8-8 before errors added up, allowing the Lady Cougars to earn the victory.
Gatesville (19-14) will look to rebound Tuesday, when they travel to Waco Connally for a 7 p.m. start.
