CHINA SPRING — Anthony Costas ran for three touchdowns and the Gatesville Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak to China Spring.
It’s the Hornets first victory in District 5-4A-DI action this season.
After falling behind 7-0, Gatesville was facing its second fourth-and-long of the game. Zach Mueller broke free and picked up 8 yards, giving the Hornets a fresh set of downs.
Tyler Lewis was able jump over a Cougar defender and take the ball out of his hands for a 27-yard gain. Kyle Stifflemire then carried the ball for an 11-yard gain, setting Gatesville up with first-and-goal from the 1.
Costas punched it in from there to tie the game at 7-7 with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Hornets (3-5, 1-1) took their first lead of the game late in the second quarter, 14-7. After a defensive struggle to begin the period, Gatesville was facing a fourth-and-1.
Costas eluded the Cougars defense and gave the Hornets a first down on the China Spring 40-yard line. Gatesville handed the ball off to freshman running back Jason Delong, who scored on a 16-yard run with 3:20 remaining in hte half.
China Spring (4-4, 0-2) was facing a fourth-and-4 in the red zone and attempted to convert on an option play, but Gatesville defensive end Luke Gregory blew up the run for a turnover on downs.
The Hornets forced China Spring to punt on their first possession of the second half and Gatesville took over at their own 37.
After driving the ball to the China Spring 24, the Hornets fumbled the ball away.
China Spring returned the favor on the next snap when Gatesville cornerback Tahje Miller picked off a Cougar pass.
The Miller interception set up another scoring drive for Gatesville, capped by a 2-yard run from Costas. The PAT was no good, which brought the score to 20-7.
China Spring scored early in the fourth quarter, but Gatesville blocked the PAT attempt.
Miller scooped the ball up and sprinted 100 yards for a 2-poit Hornet score and Gatesville held a 22-13 lead.
Costas broke free late in the fourth quarter and scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, giving Gatesville a 29-13 lead with 3:28 remaining.
China Spring returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but Gatesville stuffed the 2-point conversion.
The Cougars then recovered an onside kick at the Gatesville 32 with 3:08 left, trailing 29-19.
China Spring scored with 2:01 remaining making the score 29-25.
The Cougars recovered another onside kick and proceeded to march toward the end zone.
On fourth-and-11, China Spring threw incomplete and Gatesville ran out the clock.
If China Spring loses to Brownwood and Waco La Vega, then Gatesville automatically makes the playoffs.
The Hornets have a bye next week and will begin preparing for a trip to Stephenville on Nov. 2 to face the Yellow Jackets.
FRIDAY'S 5-4A-DIV. I SCORES
- Gatesville 29, China Spring 25
- Waco La Vega 32, Stephenville 15
- BYE: Brownwood
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Waco La Vega (5-1, 1-0) at China Spring (4-4, 0-2), 7 p.m.
- Stephenville (4-3, 1-1) at Brownwood (4-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.
- BYE: Gatesville (3-5, 1-1)
