During a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, five Gatesville athletes made their college commitments official.
Kyle Stifflemire, a pole vaulter, signed to compete in track and field for Texas Tech, while a quartet of football players also made their decisions.
Jim Hitchcock, Zach Mueller and Wyatt Tackett each signed with Hardin-Simmons, and Parker Floyd signed with Cisco Junior College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.