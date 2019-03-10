Lampasas' Preston Fox and Jack Jerome won individual titles, leading the Badgers' boys powerlifting team to its third straight regional championship Saturday in Smithville.
Fox won the 123-pound division with a three-lift total of 915 pounds, 75 ahead of Fredericksburg runner-up Klein Tucker. Fox had the top squat (330 pounds), bench press (225) and deadlift (360) in the 12-lifter field.
Fox matched the regional record with a 220 bench press in the 114-pound division last year. No one came close to that mark this year.
Jerome won the 165-pound class, lifting 1,300 pounds for a 15-pound win over Taylor's Hugh Shelton. Jerome posted the top squat (525) and bench press (315) in his field of 12.
Salado's Connor Cook also earned a trip to the state meet with a dominating win in the 198 division. With a total of 1,515, he won by 140 pounds over Godley's Erik Fisk. He was No. 1 in all three lifts in the 13-lifter field with a 600 squat, 360 bench and 555 deadlift.
Cook's teammate, Tommie Barker came up 20 pounds short in the 242 division and finished third.
Gatesville's Jim Hitchcock finished second in the 275 division to qualify for state. He had the top deadlift in the field at 600 and matched champion Justin Montgomery of Liberty Hill with a 675 squat.
Hitchcock will head to state with teammate Kyle Strimiska, who was second in the superheavyweight division with a 1,500 total that was just 15 behind Glen Rose's Hayden Shaw. Strimiska's 380 bench press was the best in his division.
The state meet is set for March 23 in Abilene.
