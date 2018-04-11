By Felisa Cardenas
Killeen Daily Herald
The Gatesville boys and girls golf teams each earned a District 17-4A championship in Waco last week, advancing to the upcoming 4A-Region III tournament.
The girls won their first district title in five years, while the boys captured their third title in the last four years.
Gatesville head coach Guy Dean has three returning golfers on the boys team who made it to regionals last year and two freshmen.
“I knew they were solid golfers but wasn’t sure how they would adapt to now playing with a team,” Dean said of the new additions this year. “But I’m really pleased with how they’ve stepped up.”
Freshman Evan Washburn tied for first place, and freshman Cameron Hudson tied for third.
Washburn and Hudson won their playoffs, giving Washburn the top honor and Hudson taking the bronze medal.
Dean believes winning in playoff situations will leave his golfers feeling confident as Gatesville advances to the regional tournament on April 23-24 in Huntsville.
But with such a long break between district and regional, Dean believes success will come down to preparation.
“I think it’s about who’s working hard in those three week,” he said. “Most of these kids have been working hard to get better, because some weren’t happy how they performed.”
Kaylan Summers took the girl’s individual title after posting a two-day total 86-93—179. For the girls team, this is will be their 16th consecutive trip to regionals.
“I think both teams have a shot to advance to state,” Dean said. “If we play well, we’ll have a chance.”
