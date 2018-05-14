The Gatesville boys golf team opened the Class 4A state tournament with a team score of 361 on Monday and sits in ninth place heading into today’s final round.
The Hornets, who finished third at regionals, are 55 shots behind leader Monahans’ 306.
Argyle (317) is second, and Bullard (323) is third.
Jett Truss led Gatesville with a round of 87 at Horseshoe Bay’s Apple Rock Golf Course.
Madisonville’s Sam Bennett leads the field at 70. Brownwood’s Jeryn Pruitt was a shot behind. Monahans’ Joey Kirk and JT Pittman carded 73’s.
Other Hornets in the field are Evan Washburn (88), Jed Smith (91), Braden Luensmann (95) and Cameron Hudson (98).
Gatesville players will begin teeing off from the 10th tee at 8:35 a.m. for today’s final round at Apple Rock.
