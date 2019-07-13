Gatesville High School made some coaching changes for boys and girls basketball.
Gatesville hired Ryan Ocheskey as the girls head basketball coach and Brit Campbell as the boys head basketball coach.
Gatesville Superintendent Brett Pollard believes the new coaches will fit perfectly.
“I think both of these young men are going to do an outstanding job in their new roles,” he said. “They have both worked diligently already on building relationships with their players.
“I am very excited about this year’s basketball season.”
Both programs missed the playoffs las season.
Campbell served as an assistant for the Hornets under former head coach Thomas Winkler, when the team finished with an overall record of 13-18, including a 1-9 showing in District 18-4A.
This is Ocheskey’s 10th year coaching, spending six years as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.
He takes over the position from former Hornets coach Chris Carroll.
Gatesville’s girls team finished the season last season with a record of 14-16, going 2-8 in district.
Ocheskey feels the team can find a lot of success if they get on the same page.
“We have a lot of talent,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of potential.
“If I can get them to buy into my program, get on the same page as me and go my way, I think they can have one heck of a season.”
Ocheskey was able to meet the staff he’ll be coaching with and likes what he sees.
“I met them all they’re all nice,” Ocheskey said. “As long as they’re on the same page as me, I think we’ll be pretty successful.
“I don’t just want to make it to the playoffs, but I want to make a run. I don’t know how far, but I want to get them deep into the playoffs.”
