Gatesville is hosting a Division II Texas 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament today.
The top two teams from the 16-team field will earn a spot in next month’s Texas 7on7 Championships in College Station.
Teams will be divided into four pools, with pool play beginning at 9 a.m.
Gatesville will play at McKamie Stadium in Pool D with Lampasas, Rockdale and Early.
Pool C will be conducted at Gatesville High School. The teams in that pool are Brownwood, Mineral Wells, Little River-Academy and Cameron Yoe.
China Spring, Waco Connally, Hillsboro and Stephenville make up Pool B. Those games will be played at China Spring High School.
Lorena, which has already qualified for the state tourney and can not advance past pool play, will host Pool A. The other teams are Groesbeck, Glen Rose and Waco La Vega.
The Pool A winner will face the Pool B winner at 1:30 at China Spring in the State Qualifying Round. The Pool C and Pool D winners will play at McKamie Stadium.
