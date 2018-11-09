Gatesville is one victory away from returning to the playoffs.
The Hornets are also one loss away from extending their season.
Gatesville (3-6, 1-2 District 5-4A) concludes its regular season schedule tonight, needing a win against visiting Class 4A No. 4 Waco La Vega to qualify for the playoffs.
Although upsetting the Pirates is not out of the realm of possibilities, La Vega (7-2, 3-0) has only lost twice all season with one coming against then-No. 1 Argyle by a mere two points, 31-29.
Luckily for the Hornets, they do not have to win.
While a victory guarantees Gatesville earns a postseason berth, the Hornets can still advance with a loss to La Vega if Brownwood (4-4, 1-2) defeats China Spring (4-5, 0-3) tonight or if the Cougars defeat the Lions by eight points or fewer.
In case of a three-way tie between Gatesville, Brownwood and China Spring, a point differential between the teams would come into play with a cap set at 14 points.
Brownwood defeated Gatesville 34-14, and the Hornets defeated the Cougars 29-25.
Should Gatesville advance via a tiebreaker, it would be as the district’s fourth seed and play the District 6-4A champion in the opening round of the playoffs.
If the Hornets defeat La Vega and China Spring beats Brownwood, Gatesville would be the third seed in the playoffs.
The Hornets are looking to make a second consecutive postseason appearance after losing to Fischer Canyon Lake 31-21 in the area round in 2017.
Gatesville is coming off a 31-3 loss to Stephenville. The Yellow Jackets received votes in the current state poll.
La Vega has yet to be challenged in district, winning its three games by a combined a total of 54 points.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
