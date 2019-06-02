Before starting the next chapter of her athletic career, Gatesville graduate Maci Mathews will have one more opportunity to leave her mark on Central Texas.
The two-sport athlete who plans to play softball for Southwest Texas State was selected to the Red team for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Centex Victory Bowl volleyball all-star match.
The FCA Victory Bowl is a weekend event that brings together Central Texas seniors from the 12-county Heart of Texas FCA area teams to compete in football, volleyball, baseball and softball.
Athletes also participate in community service projects throughout the week leading up to the Victory Bowl games.
Players and cheerleaders are nominated from more than 100 high schools of every classification and coached by local coaches.
Mathews was a three-year varsity member of both the Hornets volleyball and softball teams.
She played multiple positions on the court, but primarily was an outside hitter. She capped off her senior volleyball season with a unanimous District 18-4A first-team selection.
Mathews was also a first-team selection on the all-district softball team and made the all-district academic list in both sports.
The Super Centex FCA Heart of Texas volleyball match will be played at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at University High School in Waco.
Tickets are $5 and free parking is available.
