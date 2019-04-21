The Gatesville girls soccer team had 13 players selected to the All-District 17-4A Team, including two superlatives.
Natasha Thoms was named Freshman of the Year, and Rachel Conner was selected as Newcomer of the Year.
The Gatesville boys team had eight players selected to the all-district team, including Goalkeeper of the Year Ethan Fayas.
Kaity Ferguson, Molly Hogan, Stefany Ortiz, Katrina Thoms and Savannah Webb were first-team selections from a Hornets girls team that advanced to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.
Daci Segraves, Kamberly Vega and Laiza Villagrana were second-team selections. Bailee Armstrong, Aubrey Barcroft and Italia Santosky earned honorable mention.
Gatesville finished third in 17-4A play with a record of 7-4-1 and was 13-6-2 overall.
Cruz Cruz, Jorge Gamez, Ramon Medina and Joseph Nolte were all first-team selections for the Gatesville boys. Luis Macias and Gabe Retana were picked to the second team. Jose Buesa earned honorable mention.
The Gatesville boys finished fourth in district play with a 5-5-2 record and advanced to the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
