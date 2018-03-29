Gatesville continues its postseason tradition as the soccer teams head to Madisonville today for the Class 4A bi-district round of the University Interscholastic League playoffs today.
The girls team is making its fourth consecutive postseason appearance at 4:30 p.m. against the No. 22 Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson at Mustang Stadium.
The Lady Hawks come into the match as the repeat District 18-4A champions, ending 13-4 overall and winning the district title with a 9-1 record.
The Hornets went 7-10 overall and finished fourth in the District 17-4A standings. Gatesville looks to advance to the area round of playoffs as it has in each of the past three seasons, including 2016, when Hardin-Jefferson ended the Hornets’ season.
Gatesville’s boys team will make its sixth consecutive postseason appearance at 8:30 p.m. against District 18-4A’s No. 2 seed Liberty.
The Panthers finished 8-8-2 overall, while the Hornets enter the postseason with a 10-9-1 overall record.
The Hornets have advanced to the playoffs each year since 2013 with their best finish coming in 2015, when they reached to the regional quarterfinals.
Should the Hornets advance, they will face District 19-4A champion Center — the same team they lost to in the area round last year.
