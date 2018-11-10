T’ana Nolte and Caitlin Chacon each scored 10 points and the Gatesville girls basketball team rolled to a 64-21 home win over Salado on Friday.
Chacon made three of the Hornets’ nine 3-pointers. Ainsley Warren (nine points) also made three.
Lexie Smalley also had nine points. Marlee Ward added eight.
The Hornets (2-0) grabbed a 17-5 lead after one period and continued pulling away, outscoring the Lady Eagles by at least five in every period.
It was the season opener for Salado, which made just six baskets.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Killeen 78, Pflugerville 64
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Gatesville 64, Salado 21
- Harker Heights 61, Waco University 45
Copperas Cove Bush’s Classic
- Belton 39, Austin Anderson 33
- Belton 57, FW Trimble Tech 47
- Copperas Cove 49 SA Stevens 35
- Copperas Cove 64 Del Valle 43
