GATESVILLE — The Glen Rose Tigers beat the Gatesville Hornets 59-23 at McKamie Stadium.
Both teams were coming off wins. The Tigers jumped out early and maintained control with a strong passing game.
Tiger quarterback Cameron Griffin threw for touchdowns of 18, 40, 27, 25, 17 and 23 yards, respectively. The passes were to Brady Taylor, Harrison Hawkins, Dax Read, Austin Worthen, Teddy Starnes and Read. Griffin added a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left in the second quarter.
Hawkins, who normally performs kicking duties for the Tigers, was nursing a foot injury. Instead, the Tigers attempted a 2-point conversion after every touchdown. The Tigers were successful on five attempts.
Griffin finished 16-of-22 for 274 yards and six touchdowns. Griffin added 97 rushing yards, including the touchdown.
Another outcome of the injury to the Tigers’ Hawkins was that Gatesville started every drive with good field position. The Hornets’ worst starting position in the first half was their own 13. The Tigers defense was up to the task, however.
The Hornets did get two long touchdown passes to Tahje Miller of 31 and 27 yards, respectively. The Hornets were able to amass 291 yards offensively, but it was not enough to get through the Tiger defense.
Offensively for the Hornets, Miller had three receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Preston Preciado was 9 of 15 for 66 yards and a touchdown. Seth Trotter was 3 of 5 for 77 yards and a touchdown. Zach Mueller totaled 75 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Gatesville (2-4) opens 18-4A play Friday against Brownwood on Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
