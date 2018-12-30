GATESVILLE — The Hornets closed out their holiday tournament back in the win column with a 65-61 win over Pflugerville Weiss on Saturday afternoon.
After Gatesville’s seven-game winning streak was snapped by Elgin on Friday, the Hornets were determined to get back to their winning ways before the weekend was over.
“It sucked,” senior guard Vance Jones said of the streak ending. “But the last three teams we faced we knew were the kind of teams we’re going to play in district, so it was good preparation.”
With the past behind them, the Hornets came out stinging with a 18-2 run against the Wolves behind 14 points from senior Tyler Lewis.
Jones and senior Anthony Costa each added 3-pointers and senior center Parker Floyd added another four points to cap the Hornets 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I just told them ‘We’re not going to focus about Weiss is going to do; we’re going to focus on us,” said coach Thomas Winkler. “I told them we’re going to do things the way we need to do them — make the extra pass on offense, get help gaps on defense and control the boards.”
Weiss started with a full press early in the second quarter and outscored Gatesville by three points, but the Hornets held a 37-20 lead at the break.
The Wolves came out in the second half with a new strategy — double up on Lewis.
Weiss’ change in defense worked and the Wolves scored 25 points in the third quarter, led by junior guard Princeton Humphries.
The Hornets held on to the lead by four, 49-45, with eight minutes left, but the Wolves continued to keep the score close.
Humphries added another 11 points for Weiss in the final period and led the Wolves with 22 points, but a pivotal 3 from Jones and six free throws from Lewis sealed the Hornets victory.
“This team doesn’t have a problem with confidence,” said Jones. “The unity is there and we all know that we can trust each other to make those shots when we need them most.”
The second day of the Hornet Holiday Classic started with a tough battle agaomst Georgetown East View.
The Patriots quickly took off and raced to a 45-25 lead at the half behind eight points from Yael Erazo.
Gatesville chipped away at the East View lead and came within 15 points before Grayson Rezack dropped his final 2 of 5 shots from the outside to stretch the lead once more.
“We’ve come back from behind by 20 points before,” Jones noted. “So Coach just reminds us of what we can do and we go out there and try to get the job done.”
The Hornets continued to fight, led by Lewis’ 16 points, but Gatesville couldn’t catch up as Erazo posted 20 points to lead the Patriots to a 75-47 victory.
“These last three games have been exactly what we’re going to see in district,” Winkler said. “So we have got to make sure we can handle the pressure, which we’ve done at times but not consistently.
“So that’s the kind of thing I’m focusing on, being able to handle that kind of pressure.”
The Hornets will head to Stephenville to start the new year on Jan. 2.
EAST VIEW 75, GATESVILLE 47
at Gatesville tournament
Georgetown East View (75)
Blair 7, Rezac 15, Derr 12, Gonzalez 7, Erazo 20, Ochoa 12, Quinton-Jackson 2.
Gatesville (47)
Mueller 7, Costas 7, Lewis 16, Jones 5, Williams 6, Floyd 6.
East View 22 23 11 19—75
Gatesville 12 13 13 9—47
3-Point Goals—East View 8 (Rezac 5, Ochoa 2, Blair), Gatesville 3 (Lewis 2, Williams). Free throws—East View 5-5, Gatesville 10-18. Fouled Out—Quinton-Jackson. Total Fouls—East View 16, Gatesville 8. Technicals—None.
Records—East View 12-4, Gatesville 10-7.
GATESVILLE 65, PFL. WEISS 61
at Gatesville tournament
Pflugerville Weiss (61)
Robinson 4, Humphries 22, Penson 7, Wilson 8, Jackson 8, Lewis 9, Whybrew 3.
Gatesville (65)
Mueller 8, Costas 5, Lewis 24, Jones 16, Williams 3, Hallman 1, Floyd 8.
Weiss 4 16 25 16—61
Gatesville 24 13 12 16—65
3-Point Goals—Weiss 4 (Humphries 2, Penson, Jackson), Gatesville 7 (Jones 4, Lewis 2, Costas). Free throws—Weiss 5-10, Gatesville 18-26. Fouled Out—Weiss (Lewis). Total Fouls—Weiss 24, Gatesville 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Weiss 7-15, Gatesville 11-7.
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
ALLEN HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
Semifinals
- No. 17 Lake Travis 47, No. 15 Shoemaker 45, OT
Third-place game
- No. 15 Shoemaker 57, No. 25 Cibolo Steele 40
BRAZOSPORT ISD TOURNEY
Consolation championship
- Killeen 65, Brazoswood 61
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
Third-place game
- Cisco 55, Lampasas 40
CC CALALLEN TOURNAMENT
- Salado 46, 3A-No. 16 Aransas Pass 29
- Salado 54, 3A-No. 15 London 44
CONROE TOURNAMENT
Championship
- TAPPS 6A-No. 1 Tomball Concordia Lutheran 90, No. 14 Ellison 63
Semifinals
- No. 14 Ellison 47, Bryan 43
GATESVILLE TOURNAMENT
- Georgetown East View 75, Gatesville 47
- Gatesville 65, Pflugerville Weiss 61
HAYS REBEL CLASSIC
- Belton 65, Wimberley 57
- Copperas Cove 69, New Braunfels Canyon 62
LEANDER ISD TOURNAMENT
- Cedar Park 66, Harker Heights 61
SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
Bronze bracket championship
- Copperas Cove 39, Huntsville 26
BASTROP ISD TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Harker Heights 67, RR Stony Point 47
Semifinals
- Harker Heights 46, Kyle Lehman 27
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Abilene Cooper 58, Gatesville 47
LAKE TRAVIS TOURNAMENT
Consolation championship
- Killeen def. Klein Oak
WACO M.T. RICE TOURNAMENT
- Midlothian 42, Belton 29
