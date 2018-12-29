GATESVILLE — The winning streak ended, but the momentum continues.
Gatesville entered its annual Hornet Holiday Classic having won six consecutive games, and the number stretched to seven after the Hornets defeated Jarrell 57-45 in Friday’s opener.
Then, however, the streak was snapped as Elgin earned a 65-63 victory in Gatesville’s final contest of the day.
While the outcome was disappointing, Hornets head coach Thomas Winkler believes his team is in an excellent position overall.
“I like the way we are competing right now,” he said. “We came out against Jarrell and played really well after a six-day break, and it just carried over.
“There were stretches where we struggled, but for the most part, I’m
really pleased with the way we played.”
Very little went wrong against the Cougars.
Paced by senior Tyler Lewis’ 11 first-quarter points, Gatesville jumped out to a 17-4 lead and saw the gap swell to 20 points, 32-12, before taking a 35-18 advantage into halftime.
Following the break, Jarrell made a run, pulling within single digits at 50-42 late in the game, but the Hornets closed the contest with a 7-3 outburst.
Lewis posted a game-high 21 points to go with six rebounds in the win, while teammate Anthony Costas added 11 points, including a 3-for-3 showing from behind the arc in the second quarter. Additionally, senior Zach Mueller finished with four points and 11 rebounds for Gatesville.
Lewis repeated the hot start against Elgin, scoring 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter.
“I just do whatever the team needs me to do,” the guard said. “If they need me to get things started offensively, then I’ll do it, but if somebody else is on fire, then I’ll kick it to them.
“I just want to do what is best for the team and get the win.”
Despite Lewis’ early production, the Hornets could not take control, trailing 35-31 at halftime before going into the fourth quarter behind by three points, 51-48.
The Wildcats’ cushion inflated to 55-48, but Gatesville (11-7) completely erased the deficit with a 13-6 run punctuated by Vance Jones’ game-tying 3-pointer, creating a 61-61 score with 90 seconds remaining in regulation.
Elgin responded with four unanswered points, though, before Lewis, who finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists, scored the game’s final points on a fastbreak layup with 6.78 seconds remaining.
“The kids came out and executed late,” Winkler said, “but sometimes the shots just aren’t going to fall, and that is kind of what happened.
“But we got the looks we wanted at the end.”
Jones made four second-half 3-pointers en route to a dozen points in the loss, while teammates Chase Williams, a junior forward, and senior post Parker Floyd scored seven points apiece. Floyd also grabbed a game-high six rebounds.
Now, the Hornets will look to rebound from their first loss since Dec. 6 when they play Georgetown East View today at 10 a.m. before completing their run through the five-team, round-robin tournament against Pflugerville Weiss at 2:30 p.m.
Although it will not be easy to start a new winning streak, Lewis believes the Hornets’ momentum continues.
“The games are going to be tough,” he said. “We’re going to have to take care of the ball and handle pressure, but we can do it if we just go out and work.”
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Georgetown East View vs. Gatesville, 10 a.m.
- Pflugerville Weiss vs. Gatesville, 2:30 p.m.
GATESVILLE 57, JARRELL 45
at Gatesville tournament
Gatesville (57)
Lewis 21, Costas 11, Floyd 6, Jones 5, Mueller 4, Sheets 3, Johnson 2.
Jarrell (45)
Montemayor 14, Johnson 13, Colbert 10, Calhoun 2, Adkins 2, James 2, Wilson 2.
Gatesville 17 18 10 12—57
Jarrell 4 14 14 13—45
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 8 (Costas 3, Jones 2, Mueller, Sheets, Lewis), Jarrell 4 (Montemayor 4). Free Throws – Gatesville 7-14, Jarrell 5-11. Fouled Out – None. Total Fouls—Gatesville 15, Jarrell 15. Technicals—Crathers.
Record—Gatesville 11-6.
ELGIN 65, GATESVILLE 63
at Gatesville tournament
Elgin (65)
McFarlin 19, Terrell Johnson 14, Washington 13, Terron Johnson 7, Gary 6, Price 4, Gonzales 2.
Gatesville (63)
Lewis 24, Jones 12, Williams 7, Floyd 7, Mueller 4, Costas 4, Hallman 3.
Elgin 19 16 16 14—65
Gatesville 20 11 17 15—63
3-Point Goals—Elgin 10 (McFarlin 5, Terrell Johnson 2, Washington 2, Terron Johnson), Gatesville 9 (Jones 4, Lewis 3, Williams, Hallman). Free Throws—Elgin 7-12, Gatesville 6-12. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Elgin 14, Gatesville 13. Technicals—None.
Record–Gatesville 11-7.
ALLEN IN-N-OUT BURGER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
- No. 15 Shoemaker 82, 5A-No. 13 Little Elm 57
- No. 15 Shoemaker 70, Atascocita 46
BRAZOSWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Klein Collins 62 Killeen 55
- Killeen 47, Fort Bend Austin 45
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Lampasas 55, Coleman 27
Semifinals
- Brownwood 69, Lampasas 44
CC CALALLEN CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- CC Flour Bluff 71, Salado 56
- Salado 57, Alvin 41
CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- No. 14 Ellison 62, Katy Seven Lakes 58
Championship bracket
- No. 14 Ellison 55, Cy-Fair 44
GATESVILLE HORNET HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Gatesville 57, Jarrell 45
- Elgin 65, Gatesville 63
HAYS REBEL CLASSIC
- No. 6 Austin Westlake 68, Belton 54
- Copperas Cove 56, Lockhart 51
- Copperas Cove 70, Austin Crockett 60
- Stafford 53, Belton 43
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
- Copperas Cove 62, Brenham 18
- Copperas Cove 53, Grapevine 41
BASTROP G.M. BLACKMAN TOURNAMENT
- Harker Heights 40, Austin Akins 26
- Harker Heights 60, Austin High 40
BROWNWOOD HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- 2A-No. 6, San Saba 41, No. 16 Gatesville 30
- Gatesville 50, Coleman 45
DUNCANVILLE SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC
Consolation bracket
- Ellison 44, Spring Westfield 33
- Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 57, Ellison 37
LAKE TRAVIS TOURNAMENT
- 5A-No. 5 Kerrville Tivy 58, Killeen 39
Consolation semifinals
- Killeen def. Granbury
TROY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- No. 12 Lampasas 59, Moody 38
Championship game
- No. 12 Lampasas 61, Troy 46
WACO M.T. RICE TOURNAMENT
- Waco University 35, Belton 30
- 5A-No. 11 Saginaw Boswell 50, Belton 39
