Lampasas was not challenged at the District 27-4A girls golf tournament, winning the team title by 57 strokes Monday at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club.
The Lady Badgers placed four of their five golfers in the field’s top six, including occupying second, third and fourth place, en route to a 342-339—681.
LeeAnn Parker led the squad, posting a 85-80—165 to finish six strokes behind champion Cheryl Gauthier, of Liberty Hill.
Kristen Richards (80-86—166) and Kinsley Lindeman (87-83—170) followed in the standings for Lampasas, while teammate Sara Olson rounded out the Lady Badgers’ score, shooting a 90-90—180 to place sixth overall. Shaylee Wolfe (98-93—191) also competed for Lampasas, but her score did not count toward the team total despite placing 10th individually.
Lampasas’ second team shot a 431-437—868 to place fourth.
With the victory, the Lady Badgers advance to the two-day Region IV-4A Tournament, beginning April 22 at Corpus Christi.
They will not be alone, though.
Both of Salado’s squads qualified for regionals as the Eagles and Lady Eagles each placed second at district.
Paced by Avery Hyer, who shot a 89-91—180 to place fifth, the Lady Eagles posted a team total of 365-373—738 to capture the final regional berth. Liberty Hill (431-405—836) placed third.
Taylor Rich (89-96—185) and Averie Piatt (92-96—188) complemented Hyer’s score, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively, while Maddy Bourland (104-90—194, 12th) completed Salado’s scoring. Priscilla Torczynski (95-100—195, 13th) also competed for the Lady Eagles.
Additionally, Salado medalists Lindsey Nease (94-99—193, 11th) and Grace Hilfman (100-98—198, 14th) each finished in the top 15.
In the boys division, Eagles standout James Perry was the overall runner-up, shooting a 75-78-153 to finish five strokes behind Liberty Hill’s Parker McCurdy (70-78—148), as Salado tallied a score of 320-353—673 — 53 strokes lower than the third-place Panthers (385-341—726).
Derek Mullinix was the only other Eagle to place in the top 10, finishing tied for eighth after posting a 77-96—173, while teammates Cayden Meyer (92-85—177) and Logan Rickey (81-96—177) rounded out Salado’s score. Caleb Altum shot an 87-94—181 for the Eagles.
Lampasas (354-375—729) finished fourth overall as David Dennis shot an 86-90—176 to place 10th, and Salado’s second team was sixth with a 437-391—828.
GATESVILLE SWEEPS 18-4A TITLES
Both of Gatesville’s teams will be returning to regionals after winning the boys and girls District 18-4A championships last week at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
In the girls division, the Hornets finished with a 369-400—769 to beat Lorena (433-446—879) by a whopping 110 strokes. China Spring (465-467—932) was third.
Kaylan Summers won the individual title by shooting 78-84—162, and teammates Atira Crouch (90-103—193), McKenna McLaughlin (100-101—201), Tatum Basham (101-112—213) and Haley Luensmann (128-131—259) complemented the outing.
Gatesville’s boys repeated as district champions, posting a score of 327-336—663 to beat second-place Robinson by five strokes.
The Hornets earned two of the top three spots in the individual standings as Evan Washburn (76-80—156) and Cameron Hudson (78-82—160) placed second and third, respectively. Caleb Washburn (84-84—168) and Branden Luensmann (89-80—169) rounded out the team’s total with Cooper Smith shooting a 94-96—190.
The Region III-4A Tournament will be held at Huntsville’s Raven Nest Golf Course. The girls play April 22-23, and the boys play April 24-25.
