After a week of competition, Lampasas, Gatesville and Shoemaker remain the area’s only state-ranked teams.
The Lady Badgers own the highest spot in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A girls poll, maintaining their spot at 15th.
Lampasas produced a 3-1 record last week, beating Cedar Creek 79-26 before winning the consolation championship at the Florence tournament.
Lampasas (13-3) moved up three spots to 10th in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association with its only game this week set for Friday, when it hosts Leander Founders Academy.
Gatesville resides six spots behind the Lady Badgers at 21st after spitting its four games at the Glen Rose tournament.
The Hornets (5-4) lost to the host Lady Tigers, who are currently ranked 10th in the TABC Class 4A poll, in the Silver bracket finals.
Gatesville is 22nd in the TGCA poll.
The Hornets are set to play in the three-day Jarrell tournament beginning Thursday.
Shoemaker remains the lone area boys team to be ranked after retaining their position at 17th in the current TABC Class 6A poll.
The Grey Wolves advanced to the third-place game at the Mansfield ISD tournament over the weekend but were narrowly denied a win by Class 6A No. 1 Denton Guyer. Shoemaker lost 63-60.
The Grey Wolves also suffered a 54-36 loss to No. 9 Fort Worth North Crowley at the same tournament.
Shoemaker (11-3) opens District 12-6A competition tonight, when it hosts Temple.
The Grey Wolves will be idle for the duration of the week, returning to action Dec. 11, when they host Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.