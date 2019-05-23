After guiding their programs to the playoffs, a trio of standouts from Lampasas and Salado landed on the 27-4A All-District Softball Team.
The Lady Eagles received a pair of superlatives as sophomore Amanda Cantu was named offensive player of the year, while junior teammate Piper Randolph was named defensive player of the year.
For the Lady Badgers, Cally Reding received the award as pitcher of the year, splitting the award with Taylor freshman Lindsay O’Dell and Liberty Hill senior Abby Covington.
The Lady Panthers also captured two more awards as junior second baseman Ashton Dirner was named most valuable player, and sophomore Leanna Limon was named newcomer of the year.
Taylor freshman Kennan Nunamaker was designated catcher of the year to round out the superlatives.
Salado and Lampasas also had five players land on either the first or second team.
Chris Wilson, a junior first baseman, junior shortstop Breigh Oliver and sophomore catcher Rylee Oborski were each placed on the first team for the Lady Eagles, while teammates Rebecca Dockray, a senior pitcher, and sophomore outfielder Reese Preston made the second team.
The Lady Badgers’ senior trio of catcher Monica Garza, shortstop Paytin Schuller and utility player Collyn Schuricht were placed on the first team, while senior outfielder Natalie Denoso and sophomore third baseman Brook Edgar earned second-team spots for Lampasas.
Two hornets land on 18-4A list
On the heels of reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year, a pair of Gatesville players were recognized for their roles.
Maci Matthews, a senior, was placed on the first team as an outfielder, while teammate Kennedy Berry landed on the second team as an infielder.
