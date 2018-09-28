At Lampasas, the Gatesville Hornets spoiled Homecoming for the Lampasas Badgers Friday night by winning at Badger Stadium.
The Badgers started the game quickly as junior Cameron Everts broke off an 88-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s first play.
After the opening-play touchdown, the Gatesville defense stiffened, and the offense executed a balanced attack to come away with the win.
The Hornets scored three touchdowns in the first half.
They were on a 66-yard pass by Seth Trotter to Anthony Costas, a 10-yard run by Isaiah Navejas, and a 25-yard pass by Trotter to Tahje Miller.
The Hornets held a 21-7 lead at the half.
Lampasas fought back and took the game to the final seconds, scoring three times in the second half.
The Badgers got a 7-yard run by Jaylon Porter, a 35-yard pass by Ace Whitehead to Michael Murray, and a 1-yard run by Everts. The second touchdown by Everts came with 41 seconds remaining in the game and the score 33-27 Gatesville.
Porter recovered the onside kick at the Hornets’ 40-yard line. The Badgers drove all the way to the 1-yard line, but a sack by Gatesville ended the Badgers’ comeback bid.
Gatesville returns home on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. showdown with Glen Rose. Lampasas returns to action Oct. 12 in Burnet. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.