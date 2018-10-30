WACO — Gatesville made its 16th consecutive playoff appearance in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs Tuesday against Midlothian Heritage at University High School.
The Hornets (22-18) took on a Heritage team that was 10-0 in 17-4A and swept every district match. Heritage also came into the match ranked No. 2 in the state.
All match long, Heritage looked like a team that had swept 10 district matches and it swept Gatesville 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
Gatesville coach Rickey Phillips said the match was won at the net.
“The advantage was definitely to them up front at the net,” Phillips said. “Our passing was very good, our serving was good. The battle to the net was won by them.”
Gatesville opened the first set with an ace by Jenna Benskin, but offense was tough to come by after that. The top attacker for the Hornets was junior Sydney Mundkowsky, who had eight kills. Senior Maci Matthews had four. Gatesville also received one kill each from senior Sage Carson and sophomore Marlee Ward.
The other ace for the Hornets came in the third set from senior Daci Seagraves. Mundkowsky and Carson combined for Gatesville’s two team blocks.
The loss ended the season for the Hornets, but coach Phillips is already looking ahead toward next season.
“I challenged every one of our guys that are returning next year to go get better from now on until August, because that’s what we’re competing against,” he said.
TUESDAY'S PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
- Copperas Cove def. Mesquite Horn 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
- Rockwall def. Ellison 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
- Rockwall-Heath def. Belton 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
CLASS 4A
- Boerne def. Salado 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
- No. 2 Midlothian Heritage def. Gatesville 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
