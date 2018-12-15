GATESVILLE — It was a struggle.
Class 4A No. 19 Gatesville only held two leads Friday evening against Brownwood, and neither was larger than two points. Luckily for the Hornets, one came at the conclusion of the contest.
Alayna Washington connected on a short jumper to open the game’s scoring, but Gatesville’s advantage was immediately erased, and the Hornets spent a majority of the remaining minutes battling to overcome the early deficit.
Despite several ties, Gatesville finally recaptured control with less than 41 seconds remaining as sophomore Allaiya Jones hit a pair of free throws and the two-point cushion held as the Hornets defeated the Lady Lions 39-37.
Following the victory, Washington, who recorded a game-high 14 points, admitted the successful rally was due to more than simply
making shots.
“We just have a really good team bond,” the junior said. “Whenever we are in those types of situations, we are actually in a good spot,
because we know how to work together and what each player can do.
“So, it allows us to know we can overcome against a team even if they might be better than us. It’s the team that wins.”
The Hornets trailed by five points moments into the fourth quarter, but Gatesville (10-4) only allowed one field goal for the duration
of the period as it closed with a 12-5 outburst.
Along the way, Jones’ free throws with 40.46 seconds remaining completed the grueling comeback that saw the Lady Lions deny the Hornets the lead after tying the game eight times.
“I didn’t think we necessarily played very well,” Gatesville head coach Chris Carroll said, “but we played hard enough, and we hung around enough until we finally bore down, got turnovers and stopped turning the ball over.
“We just did enough late to get the win.”
After taking the 38-36 advantage, Brownwood had an opportunity to tie the game but split a pair of free throws with 11.26 seconds remaining. Then, Hornets sophomore Marlee Ward provided the final point by making the second of two free throws.
“It was very stressful,” Ward said, “and I thought I was going to miss the second one, but Coach called a timeout between the shots and told me that I had this.
“So, I stepped up, took a deep breath, and I knew I was going to make it.”
The Lady Lions had one last opportunity to send the game into overtime, but they could not make a basket as time expired.
While Gatesville made plays late, early on, the Hornets could not find their rhythm.
Gatesville committed four turnovers in the first quarter before finishing the half with 12 turnovers and going into the break tied 18-18.
Brownwood (8-9) opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run to create its largest cushion at 29-22.
Washington recorded five of her points in the fourth quarter, while Ward posted three of her six points in the period. Additionally, Jones added six points, while teammates Ainsley Warren and T’ana Nolte finished with five and four points, respectively.
The Hornets travel to Mexia on Tuesday for their final game before the holiday break, and Carroll hopes it will not be such a struggle.
But if it is, he knows his team is prepared.
“We’ve had games like this before,” Carroll said, “so on nights like tonight, when we didn’t play our best, we still know that we’ve played against teams like that and played with them, and that helps.
“We did just enough for the win, but I’m thrilled.”
GATESVILLE 39, BROWNWOOD 37
No. 19 Gatesville (39)
Washington 14, Jones 6, Ward 6, Warren 5, Nolte 4, Summers 2, Chacon 1, Boyd 1.
Brownwood (37)
Thompson 9, Monroe 8, Barnes 8, Larose 6, Welker 2, Price 2, Garcia 1, Brooks 1.
Gatesville 7 11 9 12—39
Brownwood 9 9 12 7—37
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 2 (Warren, Washington), Brownwood 1 (Monroe). Free Throws—Gatesville 11-17, Brownwood 14-25. Fouled Out—Thompson. Total Fouls—Gatesville 19, Brownwood 20. Technicals—None.
Records—Gatesville 10-4, Brownwood 8-9.
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- No. 19 Gatesville 39, Brownwood 37
- No. 13 Lampasas 75, 3A-No. 21 Luling 65
- Waco Connally 41, Salado 40
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 55, Waco Midway 50
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 33
- Harker Heights 63, Waco 48
- Temple 45, Killeen 30
