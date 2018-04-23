After an impressive showing at the area track and field meet, multiple Lampasas athletes are on the verge of qualifying for state.
Paced by a pair of first-place finishes, the Badgers produced 88 points to take third place at the District 19/20-4A meet. More importantly, however, the showing extends the seasons of nine Badgers.
Lampasas earned berths in nine events at this weekend’s Region III-4A meet in Huntsville.
Cameron Everts and Thomas Cavalieri will take part in three events each, including pairing with Luke Palacios and Ace Whitehead as part of Lampasas’ 1,600-meter relay team. The quartet finished second at area with a time of 3 minutes, 23.24 seconds.
Everts also claimed a gold medal in the 800 (2:02.17) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (38.96), while Cavalieri was third in the 200, crossing the finish line in 22.35, and joined teammates Dylan Alpha, Brady Carroll and Sean Williams to place third in the 800 relay. Their time was 1:30.32.
Alpha posted a fourth-place finish in the 100 as well, recording a time of 11.23, and Whitehead’s showing of 40.49 in the 300 hurdles was good for fourth.
The top four finishers in each event at area advanced to regionals, which begin Friday.
Pole vaulter Ryan Fesler captured the Badgers’ other gold medal, winning with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches, and Koby Allen rounds out Lampasas’ regional qualifiers after placing second in the discus with a heave measuring 135-0.
At regionals, the top two finishers in each event qualify for the upcoming state meet.
Additionally, six Salado athletes advanced from the area meet.
Hunter Haas will compete in two events after placing second in the 3,200 (10:25.14) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:46.41), and teammate Reid Vincent qualified in the long jump (3rd, 20-11.5) and was part of Salado’s fourth-place 1,600 relay team along with Wrook Brown, Quade Brown and Wade Woods.
Holden Ford claimed the final berth for the Eagles, placing second in the 110 hurdles (14.52).
In the District 17/18-4A meet, a trio of Gatesville boys earned spots at regionals.
In the 300 hurdles, Jalun Taylor (42.42) and Tyler Godfrey (42.90) placed second and fourth, respectively, while teammate Riley McClure was fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:55.
In the girls division, Salado qualified seven athletes in eight events.
Jaci McGregor will compete in the 800 (second, 2:25.69) and 1,600 (fourth, 5:38.02), while teammate Elizabeth Ford was second in the high jump, clearing 5-3, and Regina Deen was third in the 100 (12.59).
Ford and Deen will also make up half of the Lady Eagles’ 1,600 relay team after joining Taylor Rich and Samantha Vargas to place fourth at the area meet with a time of 4:06.69.
Presley Maddux, Holly Wright and Landry Rogers round out Salado’s regional qualifiers. At area, Maddux was third in the pole vault with a height of 9-6, Wright was third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.74, and Rogers’ throw of 98-0½ was fourth in the discus.
Three Lady Badgers also emerged from the meet with regional bids.
Natalie Denoso was responsible for Lampasas’ lone gold medal, finishing the 100 hurdles in 16.34, while teammate Victoria Renteria was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.86) and third in the 300 (49.92). In the field events, Elizabeth Groves garnered the Lady Badgers’ only berth in a field event, placing third in the discus with a throw of 98-6.
Gatesville will have four athletes at the regional meet.
Katelyn Brown advanced in both hurdling events, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.65 and breaking her own school record by placing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.69.
Jordan Morse also won a gold medal for the Hornets, finishing first in the pole vault with a height of 10-0, while Sarah Brock was third in the high jump (4-10) and Katrina Thoms was fourth in the 3,200 (12:35).
The two-day regional meet will be held at Bowers Stadium on Sam Houston State’s campus.
