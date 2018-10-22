Gatesville harriers Tasha Thoms and Katrina Thoms each placed in the top 15 at the Region III-4A cross country meet Monday afternoon, propelling the pair into the upcoming state meet.
Tasha Thoms, a freshman, navigated the 2-mile course at Huntsville’s Kate Barr-Ross Park in 12 minutes, 58.5 seconds to place 12th, while junior Katrina Thoms, who will make her third consecutive state appearance, crossed the finish line three spots back with a time of 13:00.4.
The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.
As a team, the Hornets placed seventh with 265 points.
Gatesville senior Kiana Taff complemented the pair by placing 54th with a time of 14:18.6, while Ainsely Warren (100th 15:16.1) and Molly Hogan (107th, 15:23.6) rounded out the Hornets’ scoring. Sydney Gilbreath (138th, 16:07.4) and Caitlin Chacon (148th, 16:37.8) also competed for Gatesville, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
Fairfield won the team championship with 50 points, while Alvarado (78), Hudson (104) and Huffman Hargrave (108) followed.
The state meet is Nov. 3 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park. The Class 4A girls race is set to begin at 1:20 p.m.
In the boys division, Gatesville placed ninth at regionals, scoring 265 points behind freshman Luis Macias, who was 23rd individually with a time of 17:44.8 on the 5,000-meter course.
Riley McClure, a senior, posted a 41st-place outing by finishing in 18:30.0, while teammates Miles Barnes (57th, 18:51.6), Jorge Gomez (80th, 19:26.8) and Mason Edwards (103rd, 20:03.6) completed the Hornets’ scoring.
Samuel Belt (117th, 20:21.7) and Ramon Medina (135th, 20:47.2) also raced for Gatesville.
With 94 points, Palestine emerged with the team title. Hudson (116), Huffman Hargrave (128) and Hillsboro (139) earned the remaining state berths.
CLASS 4A STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Nov. 3 at Old Settlers Park, Round Rock
- Area Girls Qualifiers: Lampasas’ Taylor Moore, Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms and Katrina Thoms, Salado’s Jaci McGregor, 1:20 p.m.
- Area Boys Qualifiers: Salado’s Hunter Haas and Logan Rickey, 1:50 p.m.
