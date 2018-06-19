Salado fell just shy of returning to the Class 4A state tournament for the second time in three years, but it was not the Eagles’ only accomplishment.
En route to reaching the playoffs, Salado captured an undefeated District 19-4A championship, and part of the reason for the dominance recently became evident.
The Eagles fielded a pair of all-district most valuable players as seniors Jacob Wilk, a shortstop, and pitcher Drew Dobbins split the honor, while teammate Mac Miller was named offensive player of the year.
Additionally, along with trio of superlative winners, Salado placed three more players on the all-district first team, including junior third baseman Rustin Hale and seniors Belton Farr (outfielder) and Ryan Oakes (pitcher).
Junior designated hitter David Heath and senior utility player Max Marin rounded out the Eagles’ selections, landing on the second team.
The Lady Eagles softball team also received plenty of individual recognitions after winning the district championship.
Salado sophomore Piper Randolph highlighted the showing by being named defensive player of the year, while teammate Bailey Tindell, a senior, sophomores Breigh Oliver, Chris Wilson and Erin Faske and freshman Amanda Cantu were each placed on the first team.
Lady Eagles underclassmen Elizabeth Ford, a sophomore, and freshman Rylee Oborski landed on the second team.
Reese Preston, a freshman, sophomore Marissa Gonzalez and junior Rebecca Dockray were honorable selections for the Lady Eagles, and senior utility player Kade Maedgen was an honorable selection for the Eagles.
Lampasas received a pair of superlatives and saw four Lady Badgers placed on the first team after going 9-3 in district competition.
Senior shortstop Sloane Johnson earned the highest honor, being named most valuable player, and teammate Kyndal Moyer, an outfielder, received the title of offensive player of the year.
Additionally, Lampasas trio of juniors Monica Garza, Kamri Corbin, Collyn Schuricht and freshman Brook Edgar each ended their seasons on the all-district first team, while junior teammates Cally Reding and Natalie Denoso landed on the second team. Hannah Greenberg, a sophomore, was an honorable mention.
In baseball, the Badgers earned an all-district superlative as freshman pitcher Ace Whitehead was named newcomer of the year.
Hornets place seven on 17-4A softball list
After helping Gatesville return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, four Hornets were distinguished as 17-4A All-District First Team members.
Senior outfielder Amiah Lamar capped off her career as a member of the quartet, and junior teammates Kennedy Berry, a catcher, Maci Matthews, an outfielder, and Haley Nichols, a shortstop, joined her. The Hornets also had three honorable mentions in senior pitcher Chesney Smith, senior first baseman Jaycee Bragewitz and junior second baseman Erin Necessary.
Gatesville’s baseball team had three players named to the all-district second team, including senior batterymates Ryan Stovall, a pitcher, and Hunter Crawford, a catcher. Junior outfielder Zach Mueller rounded out the Hornets’ second-team selections.
