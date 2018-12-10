Shoemaker is one the top 15 teams in the state, but the Grey Wolves are not considered District 12-6A’s elite.
Despite winning 12 of its first 15 games, outscoring its opponents by more than 200 points and climbing two spots in the state rankings, Shoemaker’s position at No. 15 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll is one spot behind district rival Waco Midway.
The Grey Wolves won their lone game last week, defeating Temple 70-37 in the district opener, while the Panthers narrowly defeated Ellison 51-50 to begin district.
The teams are scheduled to collide Dec. 21, but prior to then, Shoemaker hosts Killeen tonight at 8 p.m. before traveling to Ellison on Friday and playing Waco on Dec. 18.
The Grey Wolves were not the only area team to rise in the rankings, though.
Lampasas and Gatesville were each elevated two spots in the TABC Class 4A girls poll.
The Lady Badgers defeated Leander Founders Classical Academy 61-24 on Friday in their only action of the week.
Senior post Diane Hurst, who is a four-year varsity player for Lampasas, recorded her 1,000th career point in the victory.
The Lady Badgers (14-3) will be tested this week, playing at Austin Savio tonight at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to face Class 3A No. 23 Luling on Friday.
Gatesville (9-4) broke into the top 20, moving up to No. 19 after going undefeated in four games at the Jarrell Invitational over the weekend.
The Hornets beat the host squad 60-46 before going on to beat Orange Grove 49-45, Plano John Paul 53-23 and Crawford 53-25.
Gatesville hosts Brownwood on Friday in its only contest of the week.
