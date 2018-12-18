A day after moving up two spots to No. 17 in the Class 4A rankings, the Gatesville Hornets couldn't overcome a fast start by Mexia and foul trouble in a 47-45 loss on the road.
Marlee Ward led Gatesville with 15 points before fouling out. Caitlin Chacon also fouled out, and Alayna Washington played with four fouls while finishing with 12 points. Altogether, the Hornets racked up 21 fouls to eight for the home team.
Mexia didn't take much advantage of the edge, going 12-for-25 at the foul line. Gatesville was 6-of-8.
What really hurt the Hornets (10-5) was a game-opening 19-6 run by Mexia.
Waco La Vega boys hold on to beat Salado 55-53
The Salado Eagles couldn’t quite overcome a fast start by Waco La Vega and lost 55-53 on Tuesday night in Salado.
Zach Shaver led Salado (10-4) with 12 points in their final game before the holiday break. Sammy Brown added 11.
La Vega opened up a 17-8 lead in the first quarter on the way to its fifth straight win. Salado has lost three of four, all of them by two points.
Salado returns to action on Dec. 28 at the Corpus Christi Calallen tournament.
TUESDAY'S AREA BASKETBALL SCORES
Boys
- Blanco 80, Florence 50
- Gatesville 60, Glen Rose 47
- Waco La Vega 55, Salado 53
Girls
- China Spring 49, Salado 40
- No. 11 Lampasas 53, Hutto 50
- Mexia 47, No. 17 Gatesville 45
