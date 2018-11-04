ROUND ROCK — Katrina Thoms felt alone.
As a freshman, Thoms experienced the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Championships alongside Gatesville senior teammate Jordan Brock.
Last year, she returned to state as the Hornets’ lone representative, and while the trip was special, it lacked something. Thoms wanted someone to share the experience with.
This season, Thoms received more than she desired. Not only did she compete for the Class 4A state title, she raced along the prestigious course with her sister.
“I’m just so happy,” Thoms said. “We’re the only sisters in our family, and we’re both here.
“And we’re going to get back here again. So, I’m so excited to have two chances to do this with her.”
The sisters crossed the finish line of the 3,200-meter course at Old Settlers Park within 30 seconds of each other with Katrina Thoms placing 44th , posting a time of 12 minutes, 41.06 seconds, while freshman Tasha Thoms was 89th (13:08.77).
“I was really nervous and really excited for this race,” Tasha Thoms said. “Making it here as a freshman is really cool, and I made it with my sister, which was really special.
“I wasn’t by myself and having to go through all these emotions by myself.”
While the sisters intend to return to state next year, Lampasas senior Taylor Moore will not have another opportunity.
The Lady Badgers’ standout concluded her high school career with a third consecutive appearance after helping Lampasas qualify for state for the first time ever as a team during her sophomore season.
Moore placed 78th in her final race, recording a time of 12:56.01, but the numbers were insignificant.
“I’m just so thankful I’ve been able to come to state for the last three years,” she said. “It is just a dream come true to be able to say that I’ve been here three times.”
With the cross country season complete, Tasha Thoms is already anticipating a second state appearance.
And she does not want to feel alone.
“I’m ready to do it again,” Tasha Thoms. “It’s going to be fun trying to get back, and maybe I will have a few more friends with me.
“Hopefully, we can make it as a team next year.”
