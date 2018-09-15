GATESVILLE — First lightning struck. Then, disaster stuck.
Despite a pair of weather delays in the first half, Gatesville took a 14-7 advantage into an abbreviated halftime. The Hornets lost all control after returning to the field, though.
Cameron Yoe crossed the goal line on its first five possessions of the second half, and Gatesville could not keep pace, losing 41-21.
The Hornets (1-2) scored the game’s first points on a 17-yard run from senior Tyler Lewis, and Gatesville went ahead 14-7 on a 1-yard touchdown from Zach Mueller with 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
But the Hornets would not score again until less than 90 seconds remained in the contest.
Mueller recorded a team-high 85 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Lewis added 67 yards on nine carries.
The Yoemen (2-0) finished with 294 yards of offense, including 212 following halftime, while Gatesville had a pair of turnovers on downs and threw an interception in the second half.
Gatesville will look to bounce back Friday when they travel to Waco Connally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.