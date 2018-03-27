Harker Heights earned its first District 8-6A victory in emphatic fashion Monday, capturing a 13-1 victory in five innings at Shoemaker.
After being swept by both Belton and Waco Midway to open district, the Knights used a five-run second inning to propel them to the win in a game moved forward a day to avoid today’s forecasted inclement weather.
Thanks to first baseman Brandon Kluna’s RBI triple, Harker Heights entered the second inning with a 1-0 advantage, but it quickly inflated. With a pair of outs already recorded, Knights shortstop Kaven Jones opened the outburst with a two-RBI double to score teammates Matt Smith and Zach Elizondo.
In the following at-bat, Jackson Rinehart stepped to the plate and connected for a two-run home run to left-centerfield, pushing the Knights’ lead to 5-0. Then, two batters later, Spencer Young’s single sent Tre Martin home.
The 6-0 advantage held until the fourth inning, when Harker Heights (11-8, 1-4) exploded once again.
Kluna’s double opened the inning before Matt Smith (3-4, 2 RBI) sent him home with a single.
Then, Harker Heights’ bats went quiet, but it did not matter.
Zane Wallace was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and moments later, a walk scored teammate Josh Ratcliffe.
In the ensuing at bat, another walk Smith increased the Knights’ advantage after the scenario repeated itself. Then, it happened again and again.
Four consecutive Harker Heights runners scored on bases-loaded walks, before a strikeout ended the streak. But then, Spencer Young stepped up to bat and was hit by a pitch, sending a fifth runner home.
The Knights capped off the inning with Ratcliffe’s RBI single, giving them seven runs on just three hits.
Shoemaker (3-12-1, 0-5) finally recorded a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ben Hamilton stole home, but it was not enough.
Highlighted by Kluna’s 3-for- 4 showing with a single, double and a triple, Harker Heights finished with 10 hits in the win, while Shoemaker tallied just two hits — a single from James Bowyer and a single from Kyle Figueroa.
On the mound, Johnny Olson collected the victory for the Knights, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit in four innings, before Kluna closed out the game.
Now, Harker Heights will look to sweep the series Thursday at home before hosting Ellison on Tuesday.
MONDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 1, 5 inn.
- San Angelo Central 2, Belton 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
