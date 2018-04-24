HARKER HEIGHTS — It was a battle of the pitchers as Killeen took a 2-0 road victory over the Harker Heights Knights on Tuesday night.
The Knights kept the Roos from scoring through four complete innings before a wild pitch got away from Knights catcher Jackson Rinehart, allowing Brandon Fox to score.
“First off, hats off to Killeen tonight,” Knights coach Randy Culp said, noting the performance of Kangaroos starting pitcher Jake Escalante, who recorded four strikeouts against the Knights. “(He) pitched well. We had some bad luck tonight.
“It’s baseball; it’s how it goes sometimes, and all you can do is keep swinging.”
In the top of the seventh, the Knights kept the Roos from getting into scoring position as Rinehart threw out Bo Buckley trying to steal second.
“I thought we played pretty decent defense, pitched pretty well.” Culp said. “One wild pitch cost us a run. It’s a tight ball game and one or two hits for us, it goes the other way.
“We just have to regroup.”
Tavern Garrett started the top of the third for Killeen and was hit by a pitch. The Roos were determined to get within scoring position as Garrett stole second.
The threat ended on a lined shot straight to Heights shortstop Kaven Jones, who doubled Garrett off second base to end the inning.
The Knights started the bottom of the third by getting two runners on, but Killeen kept them from scoring as Ben Kalio threw out Zach Elizondo trying to steal third.
Tre Martin looked to bring home a run but popped up behind home plate. Kalio got right up against the net to make the catch and end the inning.
“He’s going to come in and give us everything he has,” Killeen coach Donald Trcka said of his catcher. “He did a good job behind the plate tonight.”
Fox started the top of the fifth inning for the Roos with a hit. He advanced to second on a passed ball and moved to third on a grounder, then scored on a wild pitch.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well,” Trcka said. “I feel like it’s one of our better games we played defensively all year.
Vargas-Cruz started the top of the sixth for the Roos with a walk. He stole second before advancing to third off on a grounder from Julian Jasmine.
Jackson Taylor brought home Vargas-Cruz with a another grounder to put Killeen up 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
“We’re just playing our hardest,” Kalio said of the team’s effort. “Some of us seniors, it’s going to be our last games so we’re trying to make the best of it.”
Johnny Olson recorded seven strikeouts through five innings for the Knights (3-10), who will head to Killeen to face the Roos (4-9) again in the season finale.
TUESDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove 5, Belton 2
- Killeen 2, Harker Heights 0
- San Angelo Central 12, Shoemaker 3
- Waco Midway 4, Ellison 0
8-6A STANDINGS
y-Waco Midway 13-0
x-Copperas Cove 9-4
x-Belton 8-5
x-San Angelo Central 8-5
Ellison 6-7
Killeen 4-9
Harker Heights 3-10
Shoemaker 1-12
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
