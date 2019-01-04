HARKER HEIGHTS — Determined to stay at the forefront of the District 12-6A race, the Lady Knights came out ready to fight against the Lady Grey Wolves.
Harker Heights, which won the Bastrop ISD tournament last weekend, took its first victory of the new year 44-30 over Shoemaker at home Friday afternoon.
The Lady Knights entered the day in a four-way tie for first place, but now share the lead only with Waco Midway after the Pantherettes beat Belton in overtime and Copperas Cove was upset in Temple.
While the Lady Knights (16-6, 6-2 12-6A) are a young team, they make up for it in varsity experience. Ssophomore Sierra Brooks led Heights with nine points, followed by sisters Cynaye and Celise Bobbitt with eight each.
The Lady Grey Wolves (3-16, 0-8) started the game with consecutive 3-pointers from Alexa Velasquez and Katheryn Ruiz but sank just one of six free throws in the first quarter.
Emri Lovell and Brooks responded with 3s of their own in the second quarter and the Lady Knights held Shoemaker to just seven points to lead 25-14 at the break.
Led by Celise Bobbitt in the third quarter, Heights increased the lead to 15, 35-20, after three quarters.
Emi’jah Spencer led Shoemaker with eight points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Velasquez was close behind with seven points, and Novotay Smith rounded out the leaderboard with six.
The Lady Wolves have a bye Tuesday and open their second half of district play in Temple on Jan. 11 against the Tem-Cats.
Temple won the first matchup 47-36 on Dec. 4 at Shoemaker.
Harker Heights begins the second half of 12-6A play in Temple on Tuesday before heading to Belton on Jan. 11.
HARKER HTS 44, SHOEMAKER 30
Shoemaker (30)
Velasquez 7, Ruiz 3, Tollette 2, Smith 2, Graves 2, Spencer 8, Smith 6.
Harker Heights (44)
Cy.Bobbitt 8, Lovell 5, Brooks 9, Roberts 4, Taylor 4, Dorsey 6, Ce.Bobbit 8.
Shoemaker 7 7 6 10—30
Harker Heights 10 15 10 9—44
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 3 (Velasquez, Ruiz, Spencer), Harker Heights 2 (Lovell, Brooks). Free throws—Shoemaker 11-24, Harker Heights 4-18. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 18, Harker Heights 16. Technicals—None.
Records—Shoemaker 3-18, 0-8 12-6A, Harker Heights 16-6, 6-2.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Harker Heights 44, Shoemaker 30
- Killeen 54, Waco 39
- Temple 49, Copperas Cove 43
- Waco Midway 51, Belton 47, OT
