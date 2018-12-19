Waco Midway avoided an upset.
After going back and forth with the Class 6A No. 14 Panthers all game, Harker Heights scored the first three points of overtime, but it was not enough.
Midway responded with nine unanswered points to escape with a 76-70 overtime victory against the Knights.
Five players produced double-digit scoring for Harker Heights as Jalen Flowers posted a team-high 16 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while teammate Jairus Cherry, who was plagued with foul trouble most of the game, scored 13, including nine points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Additionally, Kielan Smith, Matthias Nero and Ryan Chamberlain each had 11 points for the Knights.
Harker Heights held an 18-15 advantage following the first quarter before going into halftime tied 29-29. After the third quarter, Midway (13-4, 3-0) led 47-45.
Harker Heights fell to 1-3 in District 12-6A heading into Friday’s contest at Copperas Cove. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 62, Killeen 55
- Ellison 61, Temple 54
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 42
- Waco Midway 76, Harker Heights 70, OT
