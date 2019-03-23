Harker Heights may be headed to the playoffs, but Shoemaker keeper Everett Estell made sure they didn’t get a cozy sendoff from the Wolves on Friday.
Estell made eight saves in the teams’ 1-1 draw in the regular-season finale. The Wolves then secured two points by winning the shootout 3-2.
The Knights (7-3-6, 29 pts) finished fourth in District 12-6A and will open the playoffs against Longview on Thursday, Friday or Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Shoemaker (5-7-4, 22 pts) finished sixth in 12-6A.
The score was 2-2 in penalty kicks before Vincent Capestany secured the win, sending a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
Although Harker Heights controlled the ball for 28 minutes in the second half, Estell had five of his saves to hold the score at 1-1.
The Knights put four shots on goal in the first five minutes, but Estell stopped them all.
The Wolves struck first in the 15th minute when Darnyell Parker used his head and sent a ball just over the hands of Knights’ goalie Jack Byse to give Shoemaker a 1-0 lead.
Heights nearly responded quickly with a goal of its own, but the Knights were offsides and the score remained unchanged.
The teams battled back and forth before Heights could work its way up the field toward the penalty box.
Heights senior Thomas Walsh found fellow senior Angelo Quintero there with his back to the goal.
Walsh made a swift pass and Quintero kicked the ball behind him over his head and into the corner of the net out of the reach of Estell to tie the game in the 20th minute.
Vance Brown looked to answer in the 26th minute with a shot on goal that rolled right into the arms of Byse.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 2, Waco Midway 1
- Shoemaker 1, Harker Heights 1 (Shoemaker wins 3-2 on penalties)
- Temple 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco 5, Killeen 3
