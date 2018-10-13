WACO — Harker Heights spoiled Waco High’s homecoming and came away with the Knights' first victory of the season, 36-17, Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Waco defense had no answer for the Harker Heights rushing attack. The Knights were able to control the clock and run the ball at will with the duo of Contavieon Johnson (14-124, 2 TDs) and Andre Gebhardt (18-105, TD).
An offensive explosion unfolded in the second quarter, started by Harker Heights sophomore running back Johnson.
Johnson broke free on a 46-yard scamper for the the first touchdown of the night and helped the Knights (1-5, 1-4 12-6A) take their first lead of the game 9-3.
The touchdown was set up by a Reese Vasquez interception at the Knights’ 40-yard line.
Waco (1-5, 0-4) only needed one minute to answer, as Randy Carpenter scored on a 51-yard run.
Johnson scored again on a 13-yard run to the corner of the end zone and Harker Heights took a 16-10 lead into halftime.
Johnson finished the first half with 6 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
The Knights had nine penalties for 75 yards in the first half, including a personal foul that got team captain Dorian Black ejected in the first quarter.
Waco was able to get the initial lead of the game, 3-0, on a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter.
With 6:43 remaining in the second quarter, Harker Heights got their first score of the game. A penalty in the end zone for Waco High resulted in a safety.
Devin Barnes recovered a Waco High fumble for the second forced turnover of the game for Heights and it set up a Knights scoring drive.
Gebhardt capped off a 2:26 Knights drive that gained 37 yards on six plays. Gebhardt carried the ball five times for 30 yards on the drive.
The Knights’ put together a 12-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard bootleg touchdown run from Terrance Carter, the 14-year-old playing his second varsity game for Heights.
Waco drove the ball 79 yards on nine plays, but the Knights’ defense forced a turnover on downs at the 1-yard line.
Rhomel Dudley delivered the dagger for Harker Heights with a 32-yard gallop to the end zone.
