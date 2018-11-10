A season that saw the Grey Wolves’ losing streak reach 27 ended with multiple wins as Shoemaker took down Harker Heights 35-14 on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium in the District 12-6A finale.
The Grey Wolves (2-8, 2-6) took command in the third quarter after a 14-14 tie at halftime as quarterback Mark Walker opened the second half with an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Claude Williams and gave the Wolves their first lead of the game, 21-14.
Harker Heights fumbled the kickoff return and the Wolves recovered at the Knights 13.
Walker handed off to sophomore wide receiver De’Andre Exford, who ran straight into the end zone as Shoemaker carried a 29-14 lead into the final 12 minutes of play.
The first half started a lot different for the Knights (1-9, 1-7) as freshman quarterback Terrance Carter led Heights to an early 14-0 lead.
He quickly strung together a seven-play drive that resulted in a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Washington for a 7-0 lead to open the game.
The Knights defense then stopped the Grey Wolves at the Heights 20 on fourth down.
Carter moved the Knights up the field all the way to the Grey Wolves 5.
Washington found a gap and ran straight in for a touchdown that put Heights ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker opened the second quarter with a 41-yard pass to Williams, which set up the Wolves at the Knights 19.
Moments later, the two hooked up again and Williams made a one-handed grab in tight coverage for an 18-yard TD.
Later, Walker strung together a 14-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions. Walker completed the drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Monaray Baldwin to tie the score 14-14 at the break.
Trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter, the Knights had two chances to cut into the deficit as sophomore defensive back Savonte Sanford-Page and senior linebacker Jalen Clarke intercepted Walker passes.
But the Knights came up empty and Baldwin ran another long touchdown up the left sideline in the middle of the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 12-6 SCORES
- Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18
- Killeen 55, Waco 17
- Shoemaker 35, Harker Heights 14
- Waco Midway 53, Belton 21
