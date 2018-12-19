HARKER HEIGHTS — A second-quarter surge sent them to victory.
After playing to a 19-12 advantage through the first quarter, Harker Heights opened the second period with eight unanswered points, and the Lady Knights rode the momentum to a 67-58 win against Waco Midway.
Harker Heights recorded 15 of the second quarter’s first 17 points in a 29-10 run spanning back to the first quarter, when the Lady Knights trailed 10-9.
The Pantherettes (8-10, 3-2) pulled within five points, 50-45, in the fourth quarter, but Harker Heights (7-6, 4-2) responded with an 8-2 run to regain control.
Harker Heights junior Celise Bobbitt finished with a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, pacing three players with at least nine points for the Lady Knights, who moved into third-place in the district standings.
Harker Heights sophomore Sierra Brooks and teammate Emri Lovell scored 10 and nine points, respectively, while Brielle Dorsey finished with six points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Knights will look to extend their three-game win streak Friday, when they travel to play Copperas Cove at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 52, Temple 34
- Harker Heights 67, Waco Midway 58
- Killeen 38, Belton 36
- Waco 47, Shoemaker 35
