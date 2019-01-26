HEWITT — At the start of the season, the Lady Knights set out to do what no Harker Heights girls basketball team has done before — get the crown of district champions.
The Lady Knights are one step closer to that goal, and they plan to get there the same way they’ve taken every game so far this season — one possession at a time.
Sierra Brooks made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Harker Heights took a 62-60 road win over Waco Midway on Friday night.
The win not only put the Lady Knights back in first place, but they also clinched a playoff spot.
“Midway is a tough arena to play in,” said Harker Heights coach Sherretha Nelson. “They came in and played a tough ball game.”
The Lady Knights have won 10 of their last 11 12-6A games after a 1-2 start and swept their two games against Midway.
“It’s just all the hard work is paying off,” said sophomore guard Sierra Brooks. “Because last year we didn’t even go to playoffs.
“It’s a big jump from fighting for fourth to fighting for first.”
Brooks capped a big night with a pair of free throws in the final minute that helped sealed Heights victory.
Midway took off on a 5-0 run to open the game before Nelson told her girls, “Settle in, settle down and let’s get going.”
After the first eight minutes, the Pantherettes led 10-8, but Brooks stepped up in the second quarter and dropped in 10 points to put the Lady Knights ahead 29-26 at halftime.
Midway started the second half almost the same way it started the first, with a 5-2 run to quickly tie Heights 31-31.
Looking to quickly put the Lady Knights ahead once more, Brooks took off for a breakaway layup. The sophomore guard then dropped another shot from beyond the arc, but Midway stayed within one, 36-35.
Brooks added nine points in the third quarter but Shamaryah Duncan helped the Pantherettes keep the Lady Knights close, trailing 43-42 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Midway took the lead with a layup from Danielle Byers to open the last eight minutes of the game, but Brooks sank another 3-pointer from the left corner and Heights was back on top.
The score remained close and Midway took the lead again with just under two minutes on the clock.
“I just try to keep them calm,” said Nelson of guiding her team in close games. “The biggest thing is to try not to overthink it; keep it simple and focus.”
Cool, calm and collected, Celise Bobbitt made her way down the lane for a shot that pushed the Lady Knights ahead by one, 58-57.
With less than 30 seconds left, Heights’ Brielle Dorsey scored on a putback and drew a foul on Kimariee Rivers.
Dorsey completed the three-point play, but Jakoriah Long hit a 3-pointer of her own and Midway was down by one yet again, 61-60, with 1.2 seconds left.
Just before the final buzzer, the officials called a foul on Long and sent Emri Lovell to the line for Harker Heights. The sophomore guard missed the first shot but sank the second.
Midway used its final timeout with .06 seconds left but couldn’t score before time expired.
“I knew Midway was going to come in, be confident, be aggressive,” said Nelson. “They highly expected to win on their home turf, I knew that. Our kids knew that as well.
“So for us, this is a tremendous game to come in and win, a great confidence booster.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 62, MIDWAY 60
Harker Heights (62)
Morgan 6, Cy.Bobbitt 6, Lovell 8, Brooks 24, Pemberton 4, Ambrose 2, Dorsey 6, Ce.Bobbitt 6.
Waco Midway (60)
Jl.Gus 20, Byers 7, Long 13, Rivers 5, Duncan 15.
Harker Heights 8 21 14 19—62
Midway 10 16 16 18—60
3-Point Goals—Harker Heights 5 (Brooks 4, Cy.Bobbit), Midway 8 (Jl.Gus 4, Duncan 2, Byers, Long). Free throws—Harker Heights 13-20, Midway 8-16. Fouled Out—Rivers. Total Fouls—Harker Heights 14, Midway 20. Technicals—None.
Records—Harker Heights 22-7, 11-3 12-6A; Midway 19-12, 10-3.
DISTRICT 12-6A CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
REMAINING SCHEDULES
HEIGHTS (11-3): vs. Cove, at Shoemaker
MIDWAY (10-3): at Shoemaker, vs. Temple, at Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.