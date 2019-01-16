With less than four seconds on the clock, Harker Heights inbounded the ball and junior Malik Goodrich heaved a jumper from nearly 30 feet away. It sank as time ran out, sending the Knights to a stunning 65-63 win over Killeen on Tuesday.
“I just shot it,” said Goodrich. “I didn’t expect it to go in, but God got me.”
The Knights (11-15) took their first District 12-6A win of the new year and improved to 2-7 in league play.
Michael House hit a 3-pointer, and Willie McGee and Cortez Ivie also scored buckets as Killeen erased a nine-point deficit in the closing minutes.
Ivie totaled a game-high 24 points for the Roos, followed by House with 10.
Heights and Killeen (10-14, 3-6 12-6A) traded leads back and forth in the last two minutes before Goodrich decided the game.
Ivie tied the game at 62 with a foul-line jumper with 14.5 seconds remaining. With 6.6 seconds left, Ivie was back at the foul line with a chance to put the Knights in front. He made 1 of 2.
With 3.5 seconds remaining and Heights trailing 63-62, the Knights inbounded the ball from the far side of their backcourt near midcourt.
Goodrich received the pass near the sideline, about 9 feet into the front court, dribbled once and launched an uncontested shot.
“It was supposed to be just a bounce pass and get to the rim,” Goodrich said of the Knights game plan with 3.2 seconds left on the clock and down 63-62. “I couldn’t get the pass so I went up, silent prayer, and it went in.
“I’m just happy because we were in a big drought.”
The Knights had lost 11 of their last 12, and hadn't won in district play since their opener against Belton on Dec. 4
Jairus Cherry led Heights with 21 points. Antonio Jolly posted 14, and Jalen Flowers dropped in 11.
Killeen hosts No. 18 Shoemaker on Friday while the Knights head to Ellison.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 65, Copperas Cove 52
- Harker Heights 65, Killeen 63
- No. 18 Shoemaker 59, Belton 30
- Waco Midway 47, Waco 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.