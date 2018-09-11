HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Lady Knights volleyball team swept the Waco Lady Lions 25-11, 25-8, 25-13 Tuesday night. The Lady Knights took control in the first set and didn’t look back.
Early in the first set, it appeared as though it would be a back-and-forth affair, but Heights began stringing together point streaks. Up 5-4 in the set, the Lady Knights began multiple mini-streaks of two or three points at a time to distance themselves from the Lady Lions. The momentum they gained in the first set carried over into the remainder of the game.
In the second set, up 3-2, Heights scored 11 straight and five straight. In the third set, the Lady Knights had point streaks of seven, four, six and four. Waco threatened a comeback late in the last set, but the Lady Knights were able to get the final two points, completing the sweep 25-13.
Harker Heights coach Alina Wilder praised her team’s crisp play in the victory.
“The key was basically getting our passes there and working together, and then putting the ball down,” Wilder said.
“You know, I told them we have to control the pace of the game and keep focused with what’s going on on our side of the net.”
Three of the key players for the Lady Knights tonight were senior Jada Dye for her passing, senior Haley Brown for her leadership and senior Samantha Dreibelbis for her kills.
“Sam had a great night tonight with a lot of kills,” Wilder said.
With the victory, Harker Heights extended its district record to 2-3. The Lady Knights travel to Temple on Friday in matchup of teams tied for fifth place in 12-6A. The start time is set for 5:30 p.m.
Waco fell to 0-6 in district play and travels to Ellison on Friday.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- Ellison def. Shoemaker 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
- Harker Heights def. Waco 25-11, 25-8, 25-13
- Temple def. Killeen 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
- Waco Midway def. No. 5 Copperas Cove 25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13
- BYE: Belton
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
- No. 5 Copperas Cove at Belton, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Temple, 5:30 p.m.
- Waco at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Killeen, 5:30 p.m.
- BYE: Shoemaker
